Designer creates unique 'Hands' bikinis, describes look as 'perfect' for topless beaches

This bikini is very hands-on.

Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas created the eye- (and cleavage-) grabbing swimsuit style that sports a unique bandeau top with sheer tulle and two manicured hands appearing to cup the wearer’s chest.

SKIMPY 'MICRO BIKINI' FROM ASOS CONFUSES SHOPPERS: 'WHEN YOU GET DRESSED AND YOU'RE STILL DRUNK'

According to the website, the “Hands Strapless Bikini” is described as an option for those who want to visit topless beaches – while keeping their clothes on.

“This look is perfect for those topless Mediterranean beaches. Wear it while sunbathing, with a pair of big vintage sunglasses for your next summer escape,” the website reads.

WATCH: VIDEO OF GARLIC-PEELING SECRET MESMERIZES THE INTERNET

For those interested in snagging one of the bikinis, which comes with hand-made red nail details and matching red tie-bottoms, you’ll want to make sure you have your wallet handy as the unique swimsuit is not cheap.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The innovative design will set you back a $326 for the two-piece set. However, the site also sells a banana version for a slightly more reasonable $209.50 – and a budget-breaking $650 leopard paw option.