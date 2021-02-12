Desert ‘ghost town’ sees wedding boom during coronavirus pandemic

If you can’t have a huge wedding during the coronavirus pandemic, you might as well go the opposite direction and get married in an abandoned town.

In fact, that’s what people in the Las Vegas area appear to be doing, according to a local wedding tour and photography business.

On Thursday, Scenic Las Vegas Weddings reported that Nelson’s Ghost Town -- which is about an hour outside of Las Vegas -- has seen a "huge increase" in weddings during the pandemic.

Though Nelson was abandoned by prospectors and miners decades ago, the town has become a popular tourist destination -- and more recently, a popular spot for COVID-19 weddings because of a new open-air chapel, according to Scenic Las Vegas Weddings.

"Nelson is continually growing, expanding, and building new amenities," Trey Tomsik, the owner of Scenic Las Vegas Weddings, said in a statement. "It's our second most popular location after Valley of Fire."

Nelson has also become a popular spot for film and television shoots, which Tomsik said has brought in even more couples from further away.

"I'm seeing a huge spike in both domestic and international couples who have seen Nelson featured in a movie and are looking to get married at this iconic destination," Tomsik said.

"Nelson will only grow in popularity as they continue to add new features and landmarks that attract couples who are looking for a unique and memorable wedding," he added.