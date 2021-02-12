Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weddings
Published

Desert ‘ghost town’ sees wedding boom during coronavirus pandemic

Chapel in abandoned town of Nelson has seen ‘huge increase’ in marriages

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you can’t have a huge wedding during the coronavirus pandemic, you might as well go the opposite direction and get married in an abandoned town. 

In fact, that’s what people in the Las Vegas area appear to be doing, according to a local wedding tour and photography business. 

On Thursday, Scenic Las Vegas Weddings reported that Nelson’s Ghost Town -- which is about an hour outside of Las Vegas -- has seen a "huge increase" in weddings during the pandemic. 

Though Nelson was abandoned by prospectors and miners decades ago, the town has become a popular tourist destination -- and more recently, a popular spot for COVID-19 weddings because of a new open-air chapel, according to Scenic Las Vegas Weddings.  

YOU CAN GET MARRIED UNDER A SPACE SHUTTLE AT THIS CALIFORNIA SCIENCE MUSEUM

The ghost town of Nelson -- about an hour outside of Las Vegas -- has reportedly seen a significant increase in weddings during the pandemic.

The ghost town of Nelson -- about an hour outside of Las Vegas -- has reportedly seen a significant increase in weddings during the pandemic. (Scenic Las Vegas Weddings)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Nelson is continually growing, expanding, and building new amenities," Trey Tomsik, the owner of Scenic Las Vegas Weddings, said in a statement. "It's our second most popular location after Valley of Fire."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Nelson has also become a popular spot for film and television shoots, which Tomsik said has brought in even more couples from further away. 

"I'm seeing a huge spike in both domestic and international couples who have seen Nelson featured in a movie and are looking to get married at this iconic destination," Tomsik said. 

NYC’S NEW VEGAS-STYLE WEDDING CHAPEL OFFERS CORONAVIRUS-SAFE CEREMONIES

"Nelson will only grow in popularity as they continue to add new features and landmarks that attract couples who are looking for a unique and memorable wedding," he added. 

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.