You can get married under a space shuttle at this California science museum

If you love your soon-to-be spouse "to the moon and back," why not get married someplace where you can have a reminder of just how far that is.

The California Science Center in Los Angeles is offering two of its spaces for couples looking to hold a coronavirus-safe and striking wedding.

The science museum’s Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Pavilion and Wallis Annenberg Building are available.

The shuttle pavilion is home to the space shuttle Endeavour, according to the museum’s website. Other machines in the museum’s space gallery include the Apollo-Soyuz Command Module and the Mercury MR-2 and Gemini 11 space capsules.

Meanwhile, the Annenberg Building is a venue not normally open to the public which includes a reflecting pool and a bamboo garden with a pond.

Christina Sion, the museum’s vice president of event services, said in a press release that the museum wants to provide service for couples who had to postpone weddings because of the pandemic and are now finding a shortage of venues caused by pent-up demand.

"We’d like to assist by opening a portion of our events calendar so couples will have a safe, unique venue to consider," Sion said.

Couples who book the venue will also have unique options like access to the museum’s exhibit galleries. They will also receive a list of approved wedding planners and caterers.

"The wedding planners and caterers with whom we have mindfully partnered are a purposeful reflection of Greater Los Angeles," Sion said "They connect organically with Los Angeles’ rich and diverse landscape of cultures, faiths, LGBTQ communities and values."

The museum has not yet been able to reopen because of local health orders, but couples can tentatively hold dates pending its reopening. Events will need to adhere to local and state guidelines when events can resume.