In D.C., an undaunted Kirk Cameron is holding a public library book reading despite pushback

Actor and writer Kirk Cameron is pushing ahead with another public library book-focused event on Wednesday, March 29, stressing faith, family and country — this time in Washington, D.C. — even though he and his book publisher have received pushback ahead of the event, they told Fox News Digital.

The story program is taking place beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Cleveland Park Library on Connecticut Avenue in the nation's capital.

Cameron and Brave Books have specifically said they reject the many drag queen story hours that have been held and continue to be held across the country — instead choosing to offer "fun" and "wholesome" events for families and children.

A spokesperson for Brave Books told Fox News Digital this week they've continued their cross-country journey to various public libraries "but by no means has it been easy."

They said that recently in Hendersonville, Tennessee, some members of the library "pushed back against the story hour movement" and disrupted Cameron, as well as his special guests Missy Robertson and Riley Gaines, during their time in the library.

After that, Cameron and the publisher traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, last week and "experienced more opposition, this time from LGBT activists," said Brave Books.

The publisher had another story hour scheduled with Libs of Tik Tok creator Chaya Raichik for a New York City event — but wound up canceling that event due to controversy surrounding it beforehand.

A Brave Books spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Wednesday's story hour in D.C. "will now include, for the first time, an all-star lineup of five different Brave Books authors."

The group said that "Kirk Cameron will lead the event as always, but others are joining the fight to show their support for the continued Brave movement to save ‘Freedom Island’ [America]. Kirk will share his message alongside Chaya Raichik, Sean Spicer, Jack Posobiec and Brave CEO Trent Talbot," said Brave Books.

The richly illustrated "Freedom Island" book series is aimed at children and families.

In addition to each original story presented, each book includes kid-focused activities at the back of each book.

Cameron told Fox News Digital via an email on Wednesday, "The Avengers have Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye and Black Widow. In D.C. today, Team Brave has Chaya, Poso, Spicer and Talbot."

He added, "I'm blown away by the momentum, support and power to encourage generated by these faith-filled, family-friendly Brave events."

He also said, "An arthritic flea could more reasonably stop a stampede of wild elephants running to a mud bath than a few sad, misguided individuals can stop the tidal wave of good families streaming in to join our fun, faith-filled, wholesome and patriotic Brave Books story hours."

He also said, "Party poopers will be outnumbered."