DC faith leader says Christians should prepare themselves with the 'armor of God'

"Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand" (Ephesians 6:11-13).

These verses come from St. Paul's letter to the Ephesians, who lived in what is modern-day Turkey, the website Bible Study Tools notes.

They remind Christians that they need to be prepared with the "armor" of their faith, and to be informed so they can defend the truth, a Christian leader told Fox News Digital.

"An army infantry soldier never heads into war without full battle gear – helmet and body armor – or without carrying offensive weapons," Shea Bradley-Farrell, PhD, told Fox News Digital.

"No, that would be unwise, nonsensical, and just plain stupid," she said.

Bradley-Farrell is president of the Counterpoint Institute for Policy, Research and Education in Washington, D.C., an organization centered on the "God-given, constitutionally guaranteed individual rights and the values and merits of national sovereignty, free market economies, and the cultural foundations of family, religious liberty, and the right to life."

"Similarly, Christians must be fully armed for today’s raging war against truth, freedom and righteousness," said Bradley-Farrell.

In modern times, she said, Americans "are turning to lawlessness and perversion, oppressing freedoms, celebrating evil and denying the biblical foundations of our country – and trying to take our children with them."

Bradley-Farrell told Fox News Digital that she grew up "in a family devoted to protecting and serving the United States of America."

Her father was shot down in Vietnam and narrowly escaped with his life, while her grandfather was killed in Normandy.

"My family knows the importance of protecting what is valuable – what must be honored, loved, appreciated and held dear," she said.

She continued, "In the same way, all Americans must protect the foundations of the survival of our nation, all of which are being threatened – freedom, rule of law, truth and justice, life and family – in our laws, policies, culture and daily lives."

"God," said Bradley-Farrell, "gave us the protective armor and weapons mentioned in Ephesians 6" so that humanity could stand firm against the devil's lies and schemes.

"These are the belt of truth, breastplate of righteousness, helmet of salvation, shoes of the Gospel of peace, shield of faith, and the sword of the Word of God," she said, referencing Ephesians 6:14-17.

"Read and study this scripture [and] know the Word of God, so that you, too, can be fully armed," she said.

As the United States prepares to have another presidential election, it is important to remember that Christians "are not alone in battle," said Bradley-Farrell.

"We have been equipped and empowered by God Himself," she said.

Humanity, she said, "can be victorious. Yes, we can save the U.S. from the ‘evil day,’ as we stand and fight in the full armor of God."