'Crumbl Cookies' franchise owner reveals why Americans are spending $5 on a single cookie

With inflation at a 40-year-high, many Americans are pulling back on unnecessary spending.

However, sweets are not one of the categories that Americans are cutting back on, apparently.

Crumbl Cookies — a specialty cookie franchise company — has finally made it to the Big Apple.

PUMPKIN COOKIES THAT CAN'T BE BEAT: TRY THE DELICIOUS RECIPE

The cookie franchise phenomenon has over 590 locations across the country.

The company began in 2017 in the small town of Logan, Utah.

The first New York City location recently opened, and franchise owner Seth Neeleman joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning to discuss the brand and why people are shelling out a pretty penny for cookies.

"What makes Crumble so unique is [that] we bake everything in our stores," he said.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP DAY 2022 WITH THIS SIMPLE, DELICIOUS COOKIE RECIPE

"We’re cracking eggs, we’re mixing sugars — and there’s over 200 flavors that rotate weekly."

Crumbl cookie prices vary depending on location, but many customers pay roughly $5 for just a single cookie.

So why are people willing to spend this kind of money on a single sweet treat?

What makes Crumbl unique is its rotating menu.

Each Sunday, the store's Instagram account releases a video of the new flavors for the upcoming week.

HOW DELICIOUS! COFFEE SHOP SPREADS KINDNESS THROUGH ITS PRODUCTS, PEOPLE AND PROGRAMS

The five unique flavors can range in variety, while the sixth flavor is always a classic milk chocolate chip.

"The rotating menu, the high quality and the amazing pink box [have] just been captivating."

The cookies themselves are large — with Crumbl selling a cookie cutter in store for customers to share with others.

The store also sells milk, water and even ice cream in addition to the popular cookies.

‘SANTA’S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES' FOR CHRISTMAS DESSERT

Neeleman said the brand’s success can be attributed to many aspects of the business.

"The rotating menu, the high quality and the amazing pink box [have] just been captivating," he said.

The popular cookies have sparked so much popularity that Spirit Halloween is even selling a Crumbl sugar cookie costume this year.

The costume is currently sold out online.

For the week of October 24, 2022, the Crumbl cookie menu includes cookies with … lots of candy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flavors offered this week include a peanut butter crisp featuring Butterfinger, a classic Krispies bar cookie — and a cookie featuring strawberry limeade and NERDS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

By the way, an entire subreddit is devoted to Crumbl Cookies. It's a "fan-run" subreddit with over 17,000 members as of right now.