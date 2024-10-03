Cruise passengers go viral for off-beat hide-and-seek game, plus foods that symbolize Rosh Hashanah

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
- Cruise passengers are taking part in an extreme game of hide-and-seek by placing hundreds of rubber ducks all around ships.
- A couple walks across one of the world's smallest countries in 60 seconds, and shared the video on TikTok.
- Here is why apples and honey are key symbols of Rosh Hashanah.
CRUISE CLUES – Travelers onboard cruise ships are playing a squeaky game of hide and go seek using rubber ducks. The trend has hit cruise lines across the globe, and has gone viral on social media. Continue reading...
FAST TRAVEL – A married couple from Pennsylvania traveled to one of the "least visited" nations during a trip around the world. The pair filmed themselves walking across the entire island. Continue reading…
FOOD AS A BLESSING – Rabbi Daniel Rowe explains the meaning behind Rosh Hashanah's traditional foods and why some people choose to keep kosher and follow biblical dietary laws. Continue reading…
BIG PRIME DEALS – Snag top tech steals from TVs to smart home devices. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion