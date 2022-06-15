Crispy pork Milanese with warm arugula salad: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When a hankering for Italian food strikes, you don’t need to book it at the nearest eatery to satiate your craving.

"Pork Milanese is a classic Italian dish made from dredging thin slices of pork in egg and seasoned breadcrumbs, and then pan frying until crispy," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog TastefullyGrace.com. "Milanese-style is one of the easiest Italian cooking techniques – like chicken parmigiana, pork Milanese is a traditional Italian dish that’s easy and crowd-pleasing (for adults and kids alike)."

The arugula salad that Vallo pairs this dish with only requires a few ingredients and makes for a wonderful accompaniment to the richness of the main dish.

"Heating some cherry tomatoes, chopped parsley and slivered garlic in olive oil and lemon juice poured over arugula makes for the perfect warm arugula salad," she says.

Crispy Pork Milanese With Warm Arugula Salad by Grace Vallo of TastefullyGrace.com

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Pork Milanese

1-1½ pounds thinly sliced boneless pork chops, pounded to ¼ inch thickness

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon lemon zest, packed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Lemon wedges, to serve

Warm Arugula Salad

5 ounces arugula

10 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

⅓ cup Italian flat-leaf parsley, chopped & packed

2 garlic cloves, peeled & sliced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ juicy lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Pork Milanese

In a medium bowl, mix together panko, Parmesan, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Create an assembly line, with a bowl of flour, a bowl of lightly beaten eggs, the bowl of seasoned panko, and a large plate or tray to place your breaded pork. Completely coat a pork chop in flour, shaking off excess flour. Then completely dip the pork chop in egg, shaking off any excess. Then generously coat your pork chop in the breadcrumbs. Place the breaded pork on your tray and repeat the process for the remaining pieces. Preheat a large pan with ¼ cup olive oil over medium heat for 5 minutes. When the pan is preheated, add pork in a single layer (you may need to fry 2 batches). Let the chops cook for 3 minutes. Flip. Let cook for an additional 3 minutes. Both sides should be golden brown and crispy, and the inside should register at least 145 °F (higher is fine and won’t be dry!). Repeat process for consecutive batches, adding 2 tablespoons of olive oil every new batch.

Warm Arugula Salad

While the final batch is cooking, add olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper, cherry tomatoes, and parsley to a medium pan or pot over medium heat. Let oil come to a simmer, and then toss all the ingredients for 1-2 minutes until tomatoes are warm and just start to blister. Pour mixture over arugula in a separate, large bowl. Toss and serve with the crispy pork and lemon wedges.

This original recipe is owned by TastefullyGrace.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.