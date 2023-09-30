Couple's 2020 Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Halloween costumes break internet for predicting romance

An Oklahoma couple who dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for a 2020 Halloween party has gone viral on social media, with users saying that couple predicted the celebrity romance nearly three years prior.

Makayla Stephens told Fox News Digital that she first made a TikTok video detailing her costume after seeing couple costume ideas on her feed.

"I was thinking about it, and it connected that we had already done it [the costume]," Stephens said. "And my husband was asleep, and I woke him up and said, ‘baby, this is going to be a trend. And we already did it. We did it three years ago.’'"

After posting a three-minute video of her and her husband's costumes, the post quickly went viral with over 100,000 views and hundreds of comments.

"It's been madness," Stephens added.

She said that the idea for the Swift and Kelce couple costume came "completely accidentally" after being invited to a last minute Halloween party at her in-laws house.

"We really just scrounged through our closet. And my husband has always been a big Kansas City Chiefs fan and Taylor Swift had just released Folklore," Stephens said. "I was trying to see which different type of Taylor I could be, and I ended up going with Lover Era Taylor."

The couple said that no one was impressed with their costume when they arrived at the 2020 Halloween party.

"It was so funny because nobody at the party was very impressed with their costume.They really aren't great. They were pretty terrible," Stephens admitted, laughing. "But now, three years later, it's turned into something we could never have imagined."

Following the Oct. 14, 2020, party, the couple posted on Instagram photos of their costumes. Nick was sporting Kelce's No. 87 jersey, and Makayla wore pink with a glittery heart around her eye — just as Swift did in her Lover album cover.

"I don’t know any world in which Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would be in the same room together, but apparently in this one they’re married?'" Makayla joked in the caption of her Instagram post.

Amid the recent news that Taylor and Travis may be dating, Swift's massive fan base, known as Swifities, said that the Stephens' predicted the romance.

"I give you all the credit," one commenter wrote. "Well done."

"So we all have you to thank?" another wrote.

"She literally spoke it into existence," one wrote, referring to rumors that Swift and Kelce are dating.