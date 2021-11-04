Couple gets married at 'most beautiful' Taco Bell: 'It was the best of both worlds'

This couple created the ultimate Taco Tuesday having their wedding reception at Taco Bell.

Analicia Garcia, 24, and Kyle Howser, 25, from Sacramento, California, got married on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the San Francisco City Hall.

The ceremony was followed soon after by their wedding reception at the Taco Bell in Pacifica, California, which is famous for being one of the chain’s "most beautiful" locations.

Garcia and Howser, who are high school sweethearts, told Fox News that they chose Oct. 26 as their wedding date because it was also their eight-year dating anniversary.

"We just wanted to keep it all on one date," Garcia told Fox News.

Howser added that the San Francisco City Hall is only open on weekdays, which gave them another excuse to get married on that Tuesday.

Garcia said that they chose City Hall for their wedding day because they wanted to have a low-stress, inexpensive wedding.

"I wanted to elope, initially," Garcia said. "But we wanted to do something where we could still have our family and also not spend a ton of money… [City Hall] is beautiful and it was so convenient."

When they were thinking about where to hold their reception, Garcia saw online that a Taco Bell in Las Vegas hosts weddings. That’s when Garcia wondered if the Pacifica location did, as well.

"We didn’t want anything that was super high stress," Garcia said. "We also love Taco Bell."

Howser added: "It’s just good, consistent food. We enjoy it. It’s cheap and we have a lot of fun eating it."

He explained that when they were in high school, they would go to Taco Bell after school dances or football games because it was open later than other restaurants. Then, when they were in college, it was perfect for dates on a budget.

"It just kind of continued and then we were able to share that with our wedding guests," Howser said.

Garcia said they chose the Pacifica location because of how nice it is.

"It feels like a good combination of everything," Garcia said. "As far as Taco Bells go, I feel like it’s really nice, right on the beach. And there was that outdoor patio where we could have our guests."

Garcia said that the staff at the Pacifica Taco Bell were "really easy to work with" and "went above and beyond."

Howser said that some of their guests were "skeptical" about what the reception would be like, but afterwards told them it was "one of the best weddings" they’d been to.

"People went in…not really knowing what to expect," Howser said. "And then we got there and it was really nice. And everybody had a lot of fun."

"It was a really cool balance between having a nice, elegant ceremony at City Hall and then driving 30 minutes or so down the coast to Pacifica and having a more casual, fun party," Howser added. "It was sort of the best of both worlds."

