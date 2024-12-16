Cook more at home next year with the help of these 8 kitchen gadgets

Cooking at home isn’t always easy, especially when there are so many restaurant and fast food options out there. If your resolution for the new year is to cook more at home, make it easy on yourself with these kitchen gadgets.

Find cooking alternatives like Instant Pots, Ninja Foodis and electric hot pots or cook breakfast in minutes with waffle makers and breakfast sandwich makers.

With Christmas quickly approaching, shipping companies announced their shipping deadlines to receive items in time for the holiday. For FedEx and UPS, the ground shipping deadline is December 18th, versus December 14th when shipped through USPS. But for those looking for more last-minute options, all three carriers have various shipping options that, while more expensive, would deliver items more quickly. Buyers can use overnight shipping from UPS or FedEx to order as late as December 22nd or 23rd, respectively

Original price: $129.99

Cooking meat to the right temperature can be intimidating if you don’t have a lot of experience. That’s where a Chef iQ wireless meat thermometer comes in handy. Just insert the thermometer into whatever you’re cooking and track it from the app on your phone. You get internal temperature updates, flip reminders, rest indicators and more.

Most Amazon purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

5 KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO HELP YOU GET DINNER OUT FASTER

Original price: $169.99

Time isn’t an excuse when it comes to cooking at home. An Instant Pot Pro makes quick work of any dish, be it chili, soup, roast chicken, rice or dozens of other options. You can cook from frozen in an instant pot and make meals in half the time it takes to roast or grill.

Original price: $119.99

A Ninja Foodi Cooker can replace all your other countertop kitchen gadgets. It is versatile, with eight different cooking options, including: slow cook, sear/sauté, braise, keep warm, white rice, brown rice and oats and pasta. You can quite literally make all your meals in this one cooker.

8 KITCHEN GADGETS TO TAKE YOUR COOKING TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Original price: $46.99

Instead of going to Starbucks every morning, a waffle maker can help you make delicious, restaurant-quality waffles right in your own kitchen. A FOHERE waffle maker from Walmart makes four small waffles all in one machine, making it easy to get breakfast done quickly.

Hot pot dishes are incredible. You create a delicious, hot broth in the electric hot pot and add in whatever ingredients you like. Based in Asian cultures, hot pot typically consists of various meats, mushrooms, Bok choy and other ingredients. You simply set the pot in the middle of the table and eat family style.

MAKE GOURMET MEALS IN THE WILD WITH THESE 7 CAMP COOKING OPTIONS

Original price: $139

The Trizone air fryer by Drew Barrymore is an air fryer you’ll actually want to keep on the counter. It’s compact and comes in attractive pastel colors. Although it’s small, the air fryer comes with two separate compartments, so you can cook two different foods at once.

Breakfast just got a lot easier thanks to the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker. You can make an entire breakfast sandwich in a single machine. In fact, you can make all different kinds of sandwiches in the machine. There are more than 25 recipes on the Hamilton Beach site.

For more sdeals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Instead of getting takeout, an outdoor pizza oven helps you make delicious pizzas in your own yard. The Big Horn pizza oven from Amazon is a pellet-based pizza oven that’s ultra-portable. It makes personal pizzas, up to 12 inches in diameter.

A Solo Stove pizza oven is a propane pizza oven that makes a perfect pizza in minutes. It’s small enough to fit on a picnic table. You can also get a more permanent pizza oven if you go with a Blackstone pizza oven. It runs on propane and is built like a grill, making it easier to use, and it makes pizzas in just two minutes.