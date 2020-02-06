Company releases 'Politics Scented Candle' made from genuine horse poop: 'Subtle notes of bureaucracy'

Smell how you really feel.

For anyone frustrated by politics these days, Kentucky for Kentucky has released a “Politics Scented Candle” that allows you to wordlessly share your frustrations. In fact, you don’t even have to be in the room to air your grievances. Actually, it’s probably better for you if you’re not.

BURGER KING'S NEW VALENTINE'S DAY PROMOTION OFFERS WHOPPERS IN EXCHANGE FOR PICTURES OF YOUR EX

The small company, which sells Kentucky-focused apparel as well as cheeky gifts, describes the candle as made from “real Kentucky horse — for subtle notes of bureaucracy, hypocrisy, & old farts.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Ahh, politics. United, divisive, and smells like the same old s---. Burn it down and start over with a revolutionary new scented candle!” the product description reads, claiming the candle is made with real dehydrated horse poop.

The limited-edition candle retails for $24 on the company’s website, and it claims it is perfect for “family gatherings, comment sections, séances, and unprompted conversations in line at the convenience store.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But if you want your home to smell more apolitical, the brand has a variety of other scents – like cornbread and the popular fried chicken – to keep your abode smelling more delicious than contentious.