Florida woman spends thousands updating 1970s home with silk walls, pink carpet and more

A pink-obsessed woman has turned her home into a 1970s vintage space thanks to her creative eye for detail.

Annie Penta was looking for a new spot to live in Miami, Florida, when a condo built in 1975 became available.

She told SWNS that she knew right away that she had to go look at the place.

PINK-OBSESSED MOM TURNS COTTAGE INTO PASTEL-COLORED ‘DREAM HOME’

"I went and had a showing and fell in love," she said — which ultimately led to her putting in an offer and making the move in March 2023.

Since then, she’s completely transformed the space into a 1970s vintage home filled with silk walls and shag carpet.

COLOR-OBSESSED WOMAN ON TIKTOK MAKES ORANGE HER ENTIRE PERSONALITY: ‘I DON’T CHASE, I ATTRACT'

"It’s really unique … I’ve always been attracted to pink," she told SWNS when explaining her decorative vision for the space.

The makeup artist said she’s always been obsessed with Barbie and loves "anything super feminine."

Penta said her primary bedroom in the condo has green silk walls and shag carpet that actually came with the purchase of the home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I realized that [it] was all very high-end vintage original. It was padded silk fabric, [and] it has really cool attention to details," she said to SWNS.

Although she’s made some purchases for the home, such as a $1,800 round bed via Facebook Marketplace, Penta said she’s spent less than $5,000 so far decorating the unique space.

She added, "The carpet is 50 years old but in perfect condition" — she said she didn't have to replace that upon moving in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penta did paint the living room walls pink, which cost her about $300, according to SWNS.

The condo owner said visitors at her home are always in awe of her aesthetic, but she said it represents her fun personality.

Although Penta said she won’t stay in the space forever, she has listed the home online as a location for photo and video shoots.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Fox News Digital reached out to Penta for further comment.