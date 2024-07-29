Colorado deputies remove 600-pound moose from resident's yard

A large moose is back where it belongs after wandering into the backyard of a Colorado home.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared the successful rescue of the "meandering moose" on X along with photos and videos.

"How do you move a 600lb #moose? We found out because it took 8 people to move this one. Mr. Moose was peering in windows & taking a break in a yard," the post read.

FIREFIGHTERS CARRY 160-POUND DOG DOWN OREGON MOUNTAIN AFTER PUP IS INJURED ON TRAIL

Moose are the largest member of the deer family.

The animal could stand up to 7 feet tall, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The eight officers, including animal control officials, are seen in the video lifting the moose on a large tarp before slowly carrying the animal into the back of a trailer.

How do you move a 600lb #moose? We found out because it took 8 people to move this one. Mr. Moose was peering in windows & taking a break in a yard in South #Jeffco. #JCSO animal control officers & deputies assisted @COParksWildlife in safely transporting him back home. #Wildlife pic.twitter.com/EyBkS6iXyj — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 27, 2024

Adult male moose weigh between 1,200 to 1,600 pounds while adult females weigh 800 to 1,300 pounds, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle .

Only the males, known as "bulls," have antlers.

This "meandering moose" was said to be transported back to its natural habitat.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife for additional comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This isn't the first moose rescue that has occurred in the U.S. in recent months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, a baby moose in Alaska was saved from what police described as its "sure demise" after it fell into a lake and became wedged between a floatplane and a dock.

Though one of the calf's legs was stuck across the top of the plane's float, the rescuers were still able to pull the moose safely from the water.

An officer helped the calf stand up on the boardwalk and watched it reunite with its mother.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.