10 gifts your college graduate will use in the real world

So you are shopping for a college graduate and want the perfect gift that commemorates their significant accomplishment but will also be something they use. Finding the perfect gift for the college graduate is challenging because of the many options available.

Your college graduate is about to enter the real world, and they will likely need everything from practical gifts that will help them get ready for their first job to gifts that will assist with their move to independence. Whatever their next move is – this gift guide will help whittle down your options. We've selected 10 practical and fun gifts that cover what to wear in the office to home essentials like cookware and dinnerware for the college grad who will be alone for the first time.

This list has what you need to help set them up for success and will show them how proud you are of their accomplishments.

This Longchamp Le Pliage Original Tote Bag fits the bill for functionality and fun. The bag has long been a go-to for many stylish women and has recently trended on TikTok. This bag is great for a weekend getaway or to stylishly cart everything you'll need for a day at the office or one at a coffee shop working on the resume. Plus, it easily folds into a tidy envelope to put away. This Voyageur Just in Case Tote from Tumi, on sale for $150.00 at Macy's, is a great alternative.

If your college graduate is clocking into their first 9 to 5 job, this deck of desk yoga cards could be a fun, practical gift they will use time and again. This deck of cards provides them with easy and simple poses to do at their desk to encourage productivity and get their blood pumping again.

This portable laptop desk is a great option for graduates whose first job may not be in the office. It's also a great space saver for a smaller first apartment. Your graduate will love this desk's unlimited portability without being confined to a home office.

Coach's Liam Compact Brief is a great option for guys who want a way to transport a slim laptop in a stylish bag. The bag has a zip closure, handles, an outside open pocket and a detachable strap. Wear it cross-body or as a hand tote.

This Canon PIXMA TR150 Wireless Portable Printer will be helpful when printing documents on the fly. The compact inkjet printer is small enough to carry in a backpack and has a print speed of 5.5 pages per minute. It can print on pages up to 8.5 x 11 inches. It has Wi-Fi and USB connectivity.

Help them transition their wardrobe from college to work with this beautiful and practical blazer from Spanx. Pair this oversized blazer with trousers or jeans to get a look suitable for the office or an interview.

For men, this soft cotton chino suit from Banana Republic is designed to be worn together as a suit ensemble or deconstructed. It is an excellent option for the summer and fall months and will update the slacks you already own.

If your college grad is moving out for the first time, set them up with high-quality cookware. This CAROTE 11pcs Pots and Pans Set is an Amazon best-seller and includes a frying pan, saucepans, a sauté pan, and two removable handles. It also comes with two glass lids and two airtight lids. For a higher-end option, you could give them a Caraway cookware set made with a mineral-based coating that won't leach toxic chemicals into your food or the air you breathe. This set is available at Caraway's for $395.00.

You can't go wrong with a white dinnerware set. This Staub Ceramic Dinnerware 12-pc stoneware place settings branded with the Staub logo on each piece are a great mix of modern design and old-world craftsmanship. The stoneware is moisture-resistant and durable, making it ideal for everyday use. It is also microwave and dishwasher-safe. The set is also available on Macys.com.

Help the serious coffee lover on your list save money post-graduation with a quality coffeemaker. They'll never spend another small fortune on coffee with the Technivorm Moccamaster. This coffee maker is considered one of the best on the market because of its consistent brewing temperature, high-quality materials, user-friendly design and quick brewing time. Plus you can upgrade parts so it will stay with you the distance.