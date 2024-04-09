Expand / Collapse search
Cicada invasion approaching US, plus our newest American Culture Quiz to take

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
cicada graphic with backyard tree

Two cicada broods are making a simultaneous comeback for the first time in 221 years — with trillions of insects expected to emerge across the country. (iStock)

ALL THE BUZZ – Trillions of cicadas are expected to emerge across the U.S. this spring. Experts reveal how homeowners should protect their backyards in preparation for their arrival. Continue reading...

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART – The sun and moon aligned amid the solar eclipse as a happy couple decided to exchange vows during complete totality in Texas. Continue reading...

QUIZ TIME – From bald eagles to Oscar snubs, how high does your knowledge soar? Test yourself in this fun quiz on American culture. Continue reading...

American culture quiz with bald eagle

How well do you know birds of prey and box-office blockbusters? (Getty Images/iStock)

BOOK BUYS – Expand your library with these 20 books that are being raved about on BookTok – all are available on Amazon. Continue reading...

UNIQUE FIND – Pieces of metal armor from the 17th century were recently dug up by a metal detectorist. Continue reading...

'WE'RE FAMILY' – Connecticut officer Det. Michael Harton saved a baby girl at a movie theater five years ago — and now he's become her godfather. Continue reading...

Officer Harton who saved little girl is now her godfather

Detective Michael Harton saved a three-month-old baby named Eimaan after she stopped breathing. Now, Harton has become part of her family. (Nikki Huckaby)

GOAT OF GOURDS – Travis Gienger of Minnesota offers 5 tips this spring for growing giant 500-pound backyard pumpkins by fall. He grew the largest pumpkin ever recorded, a 2,749-pound goliath. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

