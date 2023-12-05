Expand / Collapse search
Christmas gift ideas: 5 unique and practical tech gifts to grab now on Amazon

Smart home tech gifts for anyone on your list: Outdoor lights, a speaker and more

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published

Are you shopping for tech-savvy loved ones on your Christmas list this year?

Consider checking out some of the Amazon picks below.

Upgrade your home devices or a family member's to so-called smarter ones — i.e., those that make life much more convenient and cost-effective.

Here are five such items to consider this holiday season.

couple opening Christmas gift

Read on for a list of five Christmas gift ideas that fall under the tech and "house and home" categories. From a speaker to a security camera, outdoor lights and more, there could be something for everyone on your list.  (iStock)

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

TREBLAB HD-Force Bluetooth Speaker, $89, Amazon 

A bluetooth speaker is a convenient necessity nowadays, as you can move it around to any room in your house and get stereo-quality sound.

TREBLAB speaker Amazon

This speaker connects to any tablet, PC, television, smartphone or other smart devices. (Amazon.com)

This Treblab model has loud dynamic sound, peak power, LED lights and a rugged design — all for a wallet-friendly price tag.

Blink Rotating Indoor Camera, $29, Amazon 

Keep a watchful eye on pets, kids and anything else in your home with this rotating indoor camera.

Amazon security blink

The Blink Rotating Indoor Camera is currently going for 50% off at Amazon. (Amazon.com)

At up to 50% off, it provides 360-degree coverage from your smartphone, tablet or compatible Alexa device.

Alexa Smart Home Thermostat, $79, Amazon

You can save both money and energy by switching to a smart thermostat. 

ENERGY STAR-certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

Amazon smart thermostat

Save money by investing in a smart thermostat for yourself or a loved one who is on your holiday gift-buying list. (Amazon.com)

This one gives you on-the-go control.

You can let Alexa set the temperature — or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

Grove Permanent Outdoor Lights, $299, Amazon 

With the holidays on the horizon, you might be thinking about lighting up your home. 

Grove makes it easy and energy-efficient with this kit, which allows you to choose from 75 scene modes and 16 million colors.

Govee outdoor light Amazon

Light up your front yard or backyard for the Christmas season or even summer barbecues and parties. This holiday season, consider giving these lights to a loved one who enjoys hosting. (Amazon.com)

Plus, they’re durable, waterproof — and you can even activate them with voice control.

Echo Glow Smart Lamp, $16.99, Amazon 

This little lamp makes a bright statement in any room, allowing you to control color and brightness with your voice.

Echo Amazon

This smart lamp can be used as a nightlight for your child or for someone on your gift list who needs glow for extra visibility in their at-home space. (Amazon.com)

It’s handy for setting bedtime and wake-up routines for your little one(s), while being an affordable smart home item for under $20.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 