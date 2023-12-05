Christmas gift ideas: 5 unique and practical tech gifts to grab now on Amazon

Are you shopping for tech-savvy loved ones on your Christmas list this year?

Consider checking out some of the Amazon picks below.

Upgrade your home devices or a family member's to so-called smarter ones — i.e., those that make life much more convenient and cost-effective.

Here are five such items to consider this holiday season.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

A bluetooth speaker is a convenient necessity nowadays, as you can move it around to any room in your house and get stereo-quality sound.

This Treblab model has loud dynamic sound, peak power, LED lights and a rugged design — all for a wallet-friendly price tag.

Blink Rotating Indoor Camera, $29, Amazon

Keep a watchful eye on pets, kids and anything else in your home with this rotating indoor camera.

At up to 50% off, it provides 360-degree coverage from your smartphone, tablet or compatible Alexa device.

Alexa Smart Home Thermostat, $79, Amazon

You can save both money and energy by switching to a smart thermostat.

ENERGY STAR-certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

This one gives you on-the-go control.

You can let Alexa set the temperature — or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

Grove Permanent Outdoor Lights, $299, Amazon

With the holidays on the horizon, you might be thinking about lighting up your home.

Grove makes it easy and energy-efficient with this kit, which allows you to choose from 75 scene modes and 16 million colors.

Plus, they’re durable, waterproof — and you can even activate them with voice control.

Echo Glow Smart Lamp, $16.99, Amazon

This little lamp makes a bright statement in any room, allowing you to control color and brightness with your voice.

It’s handy for setting bedtime and wake-up routines for your little one(s), while being an affordable smart home item for under $20.