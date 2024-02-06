Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Chicago woman loses 170 pounds with Mounjaro drug, claims people tell her she 'cheated' on weight loss

Mother of three struggled for years to lose weight due to polycystic ovary syndrome

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
After struggling for years to lose weight, Amy Kane, 34, said she has finally found the solution: a semaglutide medication.

The mom of three from Chicago, Illinois, recently lost 170 pounds after changing her lifestyle and starting a semaglutide prescription, as SWNS reported. 

Kane said she's struggled with her weight for years ever since her diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as a teenager.

PCOS is defined as a "common female condition typified by reproductive, hyperandrogenic and metabolic features," according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). 

The condition can cause weight gain and obesity effects, the NIH stated. 

Amy Kane

Amy Kane, pictured, said people have accused her of "cheating" by losing weight with the help of a semaglutide drug.  (SWNS)

"I was diagnosed with PCOS when I was 13, which has made weight loss really challenging," Kane told SWNS. 

After having her three children, Kane said she was a size 4XL — and knew it was time to change her life. 

Amy Kane with kid

Kane said she was wearing 4XL-sized shirts after having her three children.  (SWNS)

"I have always been my own worst critic [and] was very hard on myself," she went on.

At first, Kane tried to lose weight by completely changing her diet and giving up takeout food. 

She initially lost 70 pounds in just six months. 

But after her weight loss began to stall a few months later, Kane said she turned to the semaglutide drug Mounjaro, obtaining a prescription from her doctor.

In eight months, Kane lost 100 additional pounds. 

Amy Kane

Amy Kane, 34, is pictured after her dramatic 170-pound weight loss.  (SWNS)

"It doesn’t just help me physically, but it helps me mentally," she said, as SWNS reported. 

Mounjaro, as well as other similar medications typically used to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, have become more popular as weight-loss drugs within the last few years.

Kane said that taking the drug for weight loss has come with some backlash from others. 

"I get told that I shouldn’t be proud of myself, but I have had to do a lot of work to get where I am," she said. 

Amy Kane before and after

A woman is being shamed for using Mounjaro as a tool to help her lose nearly 200 pounds.  (SWNS)

She continued, "Every day, I am told that I have cheated and [am] taking the easy way out."

Kane, however, said she's a very different person than before she lost the weight — and wishes she could tell the old version of herself to have more confidence. 

Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Mounjaro, states on its website, "Your health care provider should show you how to use Mounjaro before you use it for the first time. Your health care provider is the best person to help you decide if Mounjaro is right for you."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kane for further comment. 

