Pet lovers' roundup: Cool deals on useful pet supplies and accessories

Not only are pets faithful companions and sometimes the safe keepers of the home, but they become part of the family.

Still, being a pet owner comes with its fair share of responsibilities and costs.

Read on to check out four essentials for your household’s cuddliest inhabitants — all available on Amazon.

CAPTURE ST. PATRICK'S DAY SPIRIT WITH THESE 10 PICKS FROM AMAZON

You can find all of these items on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

The Original Chom Chom Roller

Veken Pet Fountain

Amazon Basic Flea and Tick Topical Treatment

URPower Car Seat Cover

The Original Chom Chom Roller, $27.99, Amazon

When a regular lint roller isn’t enough — let's say you're a long-haired German shepherd owner — enter the Chom Chom Roller.

It’s a supersized extra-sticky roller designed to pick up even the most elusive of pet hairs.

Best of all, it gently glides over fabric and upholstery without snagging.

Veken Pet Fountain, $23.99, Amazon

A hydrated pet is a happy and healthy pet.

Ensure your furry friend has a continuous fresh water supply with this Veken pet fountain.

It has a large capacity and is suitable for both dogs and cats.

SHOP THESE FITNESS ITEMS ON AMAZON IF HEART HEALTH IS TOP OF MIND

It is said to be durable, plus easy to operate and clean, with two flow modes and four stages of filtration.

Amazon Basic Flea and Tick Topical Treatment, $26, Amazon

Flea and tick treatments are essential, especially if your pet goes outdoors.

These products can, however, get expensive.

MARCH MADNESS GEAR EVERY FAN NEEDS, PLUS WHERE TO STREAM ALL THE GAMES

Amazon Basics offers this version, which safeguards animals from the pesky bugs (that could cause life-threatening illness in your pet) for up to 30 days.

URPower Car Seat Cover, $34.99, Amazon

If your favorite companion is sometimes your travel companion, you may want a car seat cover to protect your vehicle's upholstery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This hammock is waterproof, heavy-duty and durable — and it protects your backseat and the car door from scratches.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Its side flaps with up/down zippers are more accessible to help elderly dogs get in and out of the car — and it can easily be converted from a dog hammock to a dog bench seat cover or trunk cargo liner.