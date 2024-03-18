Stock up on these 12 fitness essentials during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Are you looking to update your fitness routine or start a new one? Now is your opportunity to score significant savings on fitness essentials and everything else during Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale, which runs from March 20 to 25.

Below, we've picked out 12 fitness essentials to boost or get you started on a fitness routine.

If you'd like to save big on Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you'll need to either be an existing Amazon Prime member or you can join or start a 30-day free trial

Here are 12 fitness essentials you can try on sale now:

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $349.00, now $249.99

The Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are Bluetooth over-ear headphones with a battery life of up to 24 hours. They are perfect for gym workouts where you want to lose yourself in the sweat and energy of getting fit. The headphones are also on sale at Best Buy.

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights $35.99, now $26.99

The Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights are a pair of ankle weights that can be adjusted to two, four, six, eight and 10 pounds. They are made with breathable, comfortable neoprene and have an anti-fray trim. The wights are easily adjustable and are one size fits all. You can grab this set of 5 pound ankle and wrist weights at Walmart on sale for $10.94.

FLYBIRD Weight Bench, Adjustable Strength Training Bench $239.99, now $149.99

Enrich your home gym with this space-saving adjustable bench from Flybird. This bench is easy to carry, so you can quickly move your indoor routine outside this summer. Plus, there is no assembly required. Flybird is currently running a 32% off promotion on its website with free shipping.

Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 $99.99, now $55.98

If you haven't heard, pickleball is the hottest sport. If you are new to it or want to upgrade your equipment, this Pickleball Paddles from Uteeqe set is an excellent find during Amazon's spring sale. The paddles have a graphite face with a rough texture that is good for spinning and a curved grip. They also have a paddle edge guard for extra protection.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch $199.99, now $149.99

Whatever your fitness routine, tracking with a smartwatch is the best way to monitor improvements. This SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch has a three-in-one health sensor for measuring heart rate, taking electrocardiograms, and reading body composition. It is the first major Smartwatch to offer bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA). The Galaxy Watch 4 can run Google Fit and other fitness apps.

KeppiFitness Steppers for Exercise at Home $99.99, now $59.98

The KeppiFitness mini stair stepper machine has a maximum capacity of 350 lbs and has resistance bands for cardio fitness. It is designed to simulate the action of climbing stairs and provide an efficient aerobic exercise to burn fat and improve health.

Walking Pad Treadmill $219.99, now $183.99

This compact treadmill will keep you active even on rainy or hot days. This AIRHOT treadmill has a 2.5 horsepower motor and a maximum weight capacity of 265 lbs.

Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer 'Pro Series' Belt $43.95, now $31.96

The Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer 'Pro Series' Belt is made from latex-free neoprene and is designed to help you sweat more and cut excess water during exercise. It's flexible and can adjust to your size and shape, and it is contoured to fit around your waist comfortably. The Pro Series comes in three sizes (XS-S, M-L, XL-XXL).

Gymreapers Pull-Up Resistance Bands $71.99, now $50.99

The Gymreapers Pull-up Resistance Bands are made of high-quality, durable latex. The bands are ideal for recovery, strength building, conditioning or as a substitute for your favorite gym machine. Alternatively, you can try these TRX STRENGTH BANDS that are currently on sale for $19.96.

Weighted Workout Hoop for Adult Weight Loss $39.99, now $31.99

If you've been curious about the viral weighted workout hoop, now is your time to check if it works. This Weighted Workout Hoop for Adult Weight Loss boasts benefits that will help you slim down, enhance flexibility and build core strength for a comprehensive fitness experience. This POPSUGAR Weighted & Adjustable Fitness Hoop is on sale at Walamart for $29.97.

The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book $17.95, now $15.95

Improve your flexibility with the Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book. The strap is perfect for practicing yoga poses, physical therapy, Pilates, and more. This strap comes with an exercise booklet and video stretching guide. The strap is also available for purchase at Walmart for the same price.

Foldable Mini Trampoline $153.49, now $89.99

The BCAN 40/48" Foldable Mini Trampoline is a fitness rebounder with an adjustable foam handle for indoor or outdoor workouts. Its maximum load is 330 lbs for the 40" model and 440 lbs for the 48" model. Plus, its legs are foldable, so you can easily store it under your bed.