Cat in Texas weighing 26 pounds is placed on diet after animal rescuers step in

A hefty feline weighing 26 pounds is now on the road to recovery.

The black house cat, Tanglewood, was in great need of care, so he was brought to Austin Pets Alive, an animal shelter in Austin, Texas, with lifesaving programs designed to save animals at risk of being euthanized.

Luis Sanchez, director of public relations at Austin Pets Alive, told Fox News Digital via email that Tanglewood is now in foster care with the shelter's cat adoption manager.

NEW JERSEY KITTEN IS RESCUED FROM WASTE COMPACTOR JUST IN THE NICK OF TIME

"We are still monitoring him for seizures while we work to determine the cause, but we are focusing on his neurological symptoms and his broken front leg," said Sanchez.

"After he starts feeling better, we will be his cheerleaders to get him on a weight loss plan and get him down a few pounds," he added.

A domestic cat should weigh about 8 to 10 pounds, depending on the breed, according to the ASPCA.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle .

Tanglewood was adopted eight months ago but then was returned to Austin Pets Alive in rough shape.

"He had a fractured leg when we picked him up, and then … over the course of a couple of days, he started developing some neurological symptoms that resulted in seizures," Allie Dono, the cat specialty populations coordinator at Austin Pets Alive, told FOX 7 Austin.

"One of the seizures was so intense that he ended up fracturing his jaw, so we had to put a jaw wire in."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The ASPCA notes that obesity is a very common problem in pets and can be detrimental to a cat or dog's health.

An overweight pet has many added stresses upon its body and is at an increased risk of diabetes, liver problems and joint pain, according to the ASPCA.

Tanglewood will need a dedicated adopter who will make sure he sticks to his new diet plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are grateful to our team for stepping in quickly and we are looking for an adoptive home for this lovable and friendly chonk," Sanchez said.

More odd news stories to check out

These offbeat and fun stories are worth a read.

OFF THE HOOK - A rare orange lobster was accidentally delivered to a Red Lobster in Ashville, North Carolina, where he was saved by restaurant staff. The sea creature now has an exciting new home. Continue reading…

'IT'S ME, HI' - A Taylor Swift lookalike based in Kansas says she's constantly stopped by people who ask her to pose for selfies. See the uncanny resemblance. Continue reading…

REAL OR FAKE? - A mom's viral Instagram video that showed her trying an egg "experiment" with her son has sparked a debate about whether it's an actual experiment or a prank. Here's the answer. Continue reading...