Carley Shimkus and family share favorite Thanksgiving recipes, including her grandma's 50-year-old dessert

"Fox & Friends" co-host Carley Shimkus is giving viewers a sneak peek at her secret recipes in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday and the recently released "Cooking with Friends: Eat, Drink & Be Merry," her new cookbook featuring recipes enjoyed by Fox News personalities when they are at home with their families.

Shimkus brought her own family (and their favorite holiday recipes) live on air on Thursday morning, Thanksgiving Day, as America celebrates the importance of gratitude.

Shimkus shared two easy dishes that she said people can make without much prep – one, an attractive and delicious charcuterie board.

"It’s easy, it’s fun, it can be very gorgeous and [in] a quick second you can add berries and herbs and cheese … Everybody can dive right in," said Shimkus, who was holding her young son while surrounded by her husband, her parents and her in-laws.

The second dish Shimkus shared was her apple cake recipe that's featured in the "Cooking with Friends" cookbook.

"It’s my grandma’s recipe. She found it in a newspaper clipping about 50 years ago, but she made it her own," Shimkus said.

"It’s like Thanksgiving in a pan," she added.

While she didn't reveal the entire recipe, Shimkus did give a glimpse at how to make the dessert. It starts with mixing sugar and eggs until they're "stiff," both Shimkus and her mom said.

To get Shimkus' full apple cake recipe, pick up the "Cooking with Friends" cookbook, which is currently listed for 40% off on Amazon as a Black Friday deal.

