Canadian journalist calls out body-shaming stranger who sent an email criticizing her cleavage

A Canadian news anchor spoke out after a viewer body shamed her over her wardrobe choices.

Kori Sidaway, who works for CHEK News in Victoria, British Columbia, posted a photo on her Twitter of the critical message.

“This screenshot was sent to me and my colleagues in an attempt to shame and police my body. Well, I’m taking my power back,” Sidaway wrote in the tweet. “To the nameless computer warrior(s) who try to reduce women into an outfit or a body part — this generation of women, doesn’t stand for harassment.”

In the tweet, there are two photos: one of Sidaway from the newscast, as well as an image of a woman’s torso wearing a plunging neckline – much deeper than what Sidaway had been wearing on air.

In the screenshot, the email had the subject line “BREAKING NEWS.”

The email went on to criticize Sidaway, writing, “Too much cleavage can break your news story. Don’t let it happen to you. Episode: Sunday Sept. 6 5-7 pm,” seemingly referring to the time Sidaway was on the channel.

“Attached are 2 photos. What you think we see and what we actually see,” claiming the photo of Sidaway doing her newscast resembled the deep V-neck shirt seen in the other photo.

“Dress appropriately, it was hard work to get there. Thanks[,] Vancouver Island Cleavage Patrol.”

Those online did not appreciate the trolling any more than Sidaway and voiced support of the journalist on Twitter.

Sidaway posted an update on her tweet thanking all those who commented.

Last year, a journalist in Tennessee had a similar run-in with a viewer.

According to Nina Harrelson, a television news anchor with WREG in Memphis, a stranger came up to her and told her, “You look might big on TV!”

Harrelson responded to the comment on her social media pages, criticizing the man and stating, “We are not your eye candy.”

She gained praised from others on social media for speaking out against the inappropriate comments.