Bulletproof Ferrari 458 Speciale is a $625G direct hit to your wallet

As fast as they are, Ferraris can't quite outrun speeding bullets, but now there’s one that doesn't have to.

Armored car outfitter AddArmor has built a bulletproof Ferrari 458 Speciale using its lightweight ballistic protection tech.

The coupe features windows constructed with a sandwich of acrylic, polycarbonate and leaded glass along with door inserts made from resin-based fibers that it says are 60 percent lighter and 10 times stronger than steel armor. It has a B4 armor rating, which means it can stop bullets fired at close range from handguns up to a .44 Magnum size, but doesn't look any different from the standard car.

AddArmor said the additional material added just 156 pounds to the vehicle, which it offset by 91 pounds by swapping in some lightweight carbon fiber parts available from Ferrari and a Capristo exhaust that also helped increase power from 597 hp to 637 hp.

The result is a supercar that maintains its ability to accelerate to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 202 mph.

As the first build, the vehicle is technically a prototype but has been priced at $625,000, which is about double the going rate for a used 458 Speciale, which has been out of production since 2015.