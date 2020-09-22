Man proposes to girlfriend after skydiving from 13,000 feet

This is the thrilling moment a man took the plunge and proposed to his girlfriend while they skydived from 13,000 feet.

Jason Pack had planned ahead to create the ultimate romantic scene to top his girlfriend Katie Line’s first-ever parachute jump.

He arranged for her family to hold up giant letters spelling out “Katie Marry Me?” which she saw while hurtling towards the ground.

After landing first, Pack dashed over with an engagement ring before getting down on one knee in front of a gobsmacked Line.

Luckily, she said “yes” before her family cheered and congratulated the couple.

The adrenaline-pumping proposal was caught on film as Pack and Line took part in a charity skydive at Sibson Aerodrome near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, on September 5.

Telecommunications worker Pack, 37, said: “I’d arranged with the instructors to land before Katie so I’d have time to prepare the proposal sign. They went to the extreme of giving me a smaller parachute, spiraling more in the air to get down to the ground quicker and free-falling for longer.”

“I then had the family on the ground with some large painted signs and then I just hoped for the best that Katie could read it from the air.”

Heartwarming footage shows Pack rushing up to Line moments after she landed and getting down on one knee to complete his romantic gesture.

Administrator Line, 30, said: “I think I just nodded my head to be honest. I think I was too shocked. It was amazing.”

“As I started coming down, I could see all the letters and then obviously I saw Jason running towards me.”

“The instructor kept saying to me ‘Can you read that sign?’ and at first I didn’t know what he meant so I was looking for road signs but then I spotted my name and it all came together."

“It all kind of just sunk in to one, one shock.”

“I have to say it was very romantic of Jason and I’m so impressed it went so well. It took my breath away and is something I’ll never forget.”

The couple, who have three children between them and live in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, raised over $6,300 for Cransley Hospice in nearby Kettering.

They plan to get married in 2023 when they hope coronavirus restrictions will have eased to allow them to hold a big ceremony with family and friends.

This story was originally published by South West News Service.