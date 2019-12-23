Bride-to-be purposely ruins future brother-in-law's marriage proposal to keep wedding spotlight

Some people forget that their wedding day only lasts one day.

When a young man decided to propose to his girlfriend, he didn’t think that it would cause any problems. Unfortunately, his brother and future sister-in-law felt like the proposal would steal their wedding’s thunder.

This was despite the fact that he planned on proposing over a week after their wedding.

A Reddit user posting under the name Justnofamily shared his story on the site’s forums. It begins by explaining that he met his current girlfriend on New Year’s Eve 2017. Now, two years later, he’s ready to propose. He planned on spending the night in with his girlfriend and then proposing when the clock struck midnight.

It seemed like a great plan until he informed his brother.

“He told me initially that a potential wedding date he and his future wife were considering was December 21st and they didn't want me to distract from them, and they've since confirmed the 21st of December for their wedding. I explained the significance of New Years to me and my girlfriend and they insisted it was too close to their wedding for me to do it because I'd be stealing their spotlight, even when I offered to hold off on announcing it.”

Since then, his brother and fiancé have been trying to get him to change his plans.

“I've gotten multiple messages from my brother and the bride asking me if I'm willing to choose a different date or otherwise delay proposing,” he continues. “My brother messaged again today asking me to change it, I said that the date was important and I wasn't going to change it, and there would be 10 days between his wedding and my proposal so there wouldn't be any spotlight to steal. Brother then says that the bride is pregnant and they were planning on announcing on New Year’s Eve. I tell him, again, that we can hold off on announcing but I want to propose on New Year’s Eve and there's no limit on the number of things that can happen on that date. He doesn't reply.”

Unfortunately, things were about to take a turn. While talking to his girlfriend, the author of the post noticed that she seemed weird. When he asked her what was up, he got some devastating news.

“My future sister-in-law contacted her and told her my plans,” he revealed. “I've never had a problem with sister-in-law before this, but I do now.”

Not surprisingly, Reddit users felt bad for the author.

One user questioned, “Why do people think that no one around them gets to have anything special happen in the month(s) surrounding their wedding?”

“Your wedding week/month/year doesn’t belong to you,” added another. “The only exception is proposing or announcing a pregnancy at someone else’s wedding ceremony or reception- that’s actually selfish.”

Another user added, “That is... insane. If that had been me, I'm a petty enough person that I'd ruin every announcement or surprise my brother and his wife had planned for the rest of their lives.”

“Your future sister-in-law wanted to ruin your plans to get her way,” added another. “Don't let her win. Follow through with your plans. It's still a date that is special to you and your girlfriend. Announce it to the world when you do.”