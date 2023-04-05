Expand / Collapse search
Bride rips dress, takes a fall and fractures foot at wedding, is forced to cancel honeymoon cruise

Newlywed Daisy Allen, 24, seemed to suffer one calamity after another on her special day

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Daisy Allen, 24, of England fell and fractured her foot during her wedding reception. She and her new husband were forced to cancel their Caribbean cruise honeymoon.

A wedding day is often considered one of the most memorable and wonderful days of a person's life. 

For this bride, though, the day was filled with one issue after another — culminating in a canceled honeymoon. 

Daisy Allen, a 24-year-old bride from Somerset, England, who works as a police control room supervisor, married her husband, Tom Allen, in a wedding near Bristol.

The day was going as planned, Allen told SWNS.

That is — until she ripped her wedding dress on a tree branch while taking photos before the ceremony. 

Newlyweds Daisy Allen, 24, and Tom Allen, 31, were forced to cancel their honeymoon after the new bride suffered a debilitating foot injury. 

Newlyweds Daisy Allen, 24, and Tom Allen, 31, were forced to cancel their honeymoon after the new bride suffered a debilitating foot injury.  (SWNS)

"I knew I’d damaged my dress outside, but I wasn’t bothered — I was having a great time," she said. 

While dancing with her 100 guests at the reception, however, Allen slipped on some melting ice cubes — and caught her foot in the hole in her dress. 

Allen then twisted her knee and fell to the floor, fracturing her foot, SWNS reported.

New bride Daisy Allen is shown at the hospital — where she had X-rays taken of her foot. 

New bride Daisy Allen is shown at the hospital — where she had X-rays taken of her foot.  (SWNS)

"At first I was laughing, but then I tried to stand up [and] I couldn’t," she said. 

"That’s when I realized I’d hurt myself quite badly," she told SWNS. 

Allen was carried upstairs to her hotel room. The next morning, her husband, a police officer, took her to the hospital so that doctors could examine her foot. 

An X-ray showed that she had a fracture — and would potentially have to undergo surgery. 

The fracture in her foot was caused by the hole from the rip in her dress created earlier that day, Daisy Allen said about her wedding-day traumas.

The fracture in her foot was caused by the hole from the rip in her dress created earlier that day, Daisy Allen said about her wedding-day traumas. (SWNS)

"We were supposed to be jetting off to Miami for two nights, followed by a week-long cruise around the Caribbean," she said. 

The newlyweds were forced to cancel their dream honeymoon, which cost about $5K, noted SWNS.

"We had all sorts of fun stuff booked like basketball matches and speedboat trips, but instead, I’m bed-bound," she said.

Daisy and Tom Allen had a wonderful wedding day until the new bride took a tumble at the reception — causing the couple to cancel their honeymoon. 

Daisy and Tom Allen had a wonderful wedding day until the new bride took a tumble at the reception — causing the couple to cancel their honeymoon.  (SWNS)

The Allens were able to get a refund for their hotel in Miami.

An insurance company is dealing with the flights and cruise — and the newlyweds are hoping to rebook for later this year, SWNS reported. 

"I guess it’s just one of those things!" said the bride.

