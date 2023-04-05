Bride forbids babies at her wedding, risking serious rift with her sister-in-law, a new mom

A family's conflict over who should and should not attend a wedding has lit up a social media site and drawn scores of comments and insights — with over 1,000 reactions and some 800 comments in just a few hours.

The main beef: A woman is planning her long-awaited wedding — and wants it done her way.

Yet her sister-in-law, who just had a baby, insists on bringing the newborn to the celebration and is miffed that children are not welcome, apparently.

A 28-year-old woman shared on Reddit that she's "getting married to my fiancé," who is 30, "in a few months, and we're in the middle of finalizing all the details for our big day."

She added, "One thing that's been causing a bit of tension is the fact that my sister-in-law," who is 27, she wrote, "just had a baby a few weeks ago, and she's been insisting that she bring the baby to the wedding."

The woman on Reddit told others, "We've made it clear from the beginning that we don't want children at our wedding, as we want it to be an adult-only affair."

And though she said they've "communicated this to all our guests, including my sister-in-law," that hasn't kept the sister-in-law from "pushing back and saying that she can't possibly leave her newborn at home."

"I feel like she's being unreasonable. This is our special day."

Wrote the Redditor, "I understand that she's a new mom and that it can be tough to leave your baby, but I feel like she's being unreasonable. This is our special day — and we've planned it to be a certain way."

She added, "It's not fair for her to come in and disrupt that."

She said she "tried to explain this to her, but she got really upset and accused me of not caring about her or her baby."

Noted the woman on Reddit, "She's even threatened to not come to the wedding at all if we don't allow the baby."

She pleaded with others for input and insight, saying that she's "starting to feel like maybe I'm being too harsh."

However, "at the same time, I don't want to compromise on what we've planned for our wedding," she wrote.

She asked others in the "AITA" subreddit ("Am I the a--hole?") whether she was wrong or not "for telling my sister-in-law she can't bring her baby to our wedding."

Fox News Digital reached out to a New York City-based psychologist for professional insight.

In the meantime, plenty of people weighed in with analysis and opinions of the conflict.

Wrote one person to the bride-to-be — a commenter who received over 3,000 "upvotes" of her remarks — "Are you OK with your [sister-in-law] skipping the wedding?"

If not, this commenter continued, then that's a very big problem for the bride-to-be.

Added this commenter, "It's not 'hard' to leave a newborn. It's nearly impossible. Even when it is possible, it's incredibly difficult. Those early months [of new parenthood] are tough."

Wrote someone else, who also received plenty of support for his or her comments, "Is your soon-to-be husband OK if [his sister] misses the wedding?"

This commenter continued, "I think there’s this idea that newborns scream their head off constantly, but mostly they eat/sleep/poop."

The person added, "If it’s important to you that she be there, come to an agreement that if the baby is fussy at all during the ceremony, [then] she removes the baby immediately."

Added this person, "While it is your special day, remember this person will be in your life for the rest of your life. Good luck!"

"I wish more people knew and understood the term 4th trimester."

Wrote yet another individual as he or she tried to enlighten the bride-to-be," I wish more people knew and understood the term 4th trimester. Those first couple months are essential for mom and baby to recover from birth and get [the] newborn used to being [his or her] own person."

This commenter went on, "Details on timeline are a little important — [the original poster] isn't specific. If baby was born a week-and-a-half ago and wedding is at six weeks old, don't plan on them being separate — and be lucky if she tried to make it there with the newborn."

However, if the sister-in-law "had the baby four weeks ago but the wedding isn't for another 5-7 months, maybe give [the sister-in-law] some time to adjust to being a mom and revisit some sort of onsite (but not at the event) child care where kiddo can be nearby."

Wrote someone else, striking a different tone, "It’s your event. Nobody is entitled to set the rules for you — but if those rules mean some people can’t/don’t/won’t attend, you don’t get to be indignant about their non-attendance."