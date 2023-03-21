Wedding day uproar as bride is slammed for serving only water: 'Didn't think this would be a problem'

A bride-to-be has elicited more than 17,000 reactions and over 9,000 comments on social media for her announcement that she and her new husband-to-be will be serving only water at their wedding later this year.

Not only will their wedding be dry — there will be no soda, no coffee or any other beverage. Just water.

This decision has apparently greatly angered her family and friends, according to the bride-to-be's post on Reddit this week.

One commenter on the site let her have it with this blunt remark: If she's "not providing any drinks other than water," the person said, then she's "a bad host/hostess."

The new bride-to-be, who did not share her location, said she is getting married later this year.

"Each of our sides of the family are fairly big," wrote the woman, who goes by the username "OddConversation5087" — so they will be hosting "around 100-150 people total."

She added, "My husband and I are paying for this all ourselves, as well as my grandma, who said she doesn't care one way or the other on this issue. She just loves weddings."

The woman went on, "We have a lot of kids in our family, so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry. So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding."

"We don't want to have to pay for alcohol or soda. It is just a large added expense."

She said this decision has nothing "to do with there being kids there" — but she and her fiancé "don't drink. Nothing against people who do, it's just not for us, and we don't want to. On top of that, we only really drink water. We rarely, if ever, drink soda, so most of the time it's only water with the occasional juice and milk. We don't even drink coffee."

She noted that "obviously" the food at the wedding "is going to be expensive for that many people. We are having our wedding catered, so everyone will have a good choice of food to choose from."

However, for the drinks offered at the wedding, "only water will be provided. We don't want to have to pay for alcohol or soda," the woman added. "It is just a large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost."

The woman then noted that "when family and friends found out," they became "angry."

She said that "some didn't really care, but some are really upset about it."

The woman said some family and friends are asking her if they couple "can just have an open bar" and that way they at least can pay for their own drinks.

"It's cheap and tacky to only serve water."

But the woman countered that with, "We could, but [we'd] still have to pay for the bartender and we just really don't want to bother with alcohol there."

She said others are suggesting she and her fiancé "at least" serve soda, "because how can we expect everyone to drink ONLY water? The kids will be upset. The wedding will be boring. That this is not how weddings work. Etc."

The woman then asked the subreddit community known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole") if she was in the wrong.

"I didn't think this would be a problem! It's only water. I mean, don't most people drink water every day anyway?"

She finished with, "Should we pay the extra to have soda to make the family happy?"

Fox News Digital reached out to a psychologist in New York City for insights into the family drama.

The subreddit community, meanwhile, determined overwhelmingly that the woman is indeed an "a--hole" for not taking her guests' feelings and preferences into consideration when planning for her wedding reception.

"Either your food is too much or your guest list too large."

Wrote one commenter who received more than 4,500 "upvotes" for his or her thoughts, "It's cheap and tacky to only serve water. I would 100% be pregaming in the parking lot if I found out I couldn't even get an iced tea or a soda, LOL."

Said someone else, "I wouldn't bother going. If they can't even provide soda or iced tea, what type of food will they serve?"

Wrote another commenter directly to the bride, "If you can’t afford food + soft drinks/juice/tea, either your food is too much or your guest list too large. People would be more accepting of a dessert + non-alcoholic drinks reception than this."

Yet another person replied with this cutting thought: "I'm imagining the garden hose hooked up to the side so everyone can get refills."

This same person added, "I suspect the bride's bouquet costs more."

Still another person called the woman "a very poor host."