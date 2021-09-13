Bride flies 800 miles to share 'first dance' with 94-year-old grandpa

Distance was no obstacle for a bride who wanted her "first dance" to be with her grandpa.

Natalie Browning, 24, boarded a flight from Virginia and traveled 800 miles to see her 94-year-old grandfather Nelson May, who is based in Florida, according to a report from South West News Service (SWNS).

The young bride made it a point to see her grandpa after she found out he wouldn’t be able to make it to her wedding due to his health, according to a Facebook post she shared with family and friends.

Two weeks before the big day, Browning’s grandfather suffered a stroke and was unable to travel, SWNS reported.

On Aug. 1, Browning packed up her wedding dress and essential supplies and traveled to her grandfather’s Florida home. She did her makeup at the airport and carried her dress in a pink garment bag until her arrival — all of which she documented in a Facebook video.

When she arrived at her grandfather’s home, Browning donned her wedding dress and the pair shared a dance.

"For months he'd been so excited to dance with me on my wedding night and I'm just so happy that I was able to give him that experience," Browning told SWNS. "I don't get to see him very often so it truly was a special day."

Browning, who is a jeweler based in Virginia Beach, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

She married her husband Cooper on June 27.