Bride flies 800 miles to share 'first dance' with 94-year-old grandpa

Natalie Browning traveled from Virginia to Florida to share her ‘first dance’ with her grandfather

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Distance was no obstacle for a bride who wanted her "first dance" to be with her grandpa.

Natalie Browning, 24, boarded a flight from Virginia and traveled 800 miles to see her 94-year-old grandfather Nelson May, who is based in Florida, according to a report from South West News Service (SWNS).

The young bride made it a point to see her grandpa after she found out he wouldn’t be able to make it to her wedding due to his health, according to a Facebook post she shared with family and friends. 

Natalie Browning, 24, traveled 800 miles to see her grandfather Nelson May, 94. According to a social media post she shared, Browning said she wanted to bring the wedding to her grandpa, who had to miss out on the big day due to health challenges.

Natalie Browning, 24, traveled 800 miles to see her grandfather Nelson May, 94. According to a social media post she shared, Browning said she wanted to bring the wedding to her grandpa, who had to miss out on the big day due to health challenges. (SWNS/Natalie Browning)

Two weeks before the big day, Browning’s grandfather suffered a stroke and was unable to travel, SWNS reported. 

On Aug. 1, Browning packed up her wedding dress and essential supplies and traveled to her grandfather’s Florida home. She did her makeup at the airport and carried her dress in a pink garment bag until her arrival — all of which she documented in a Facebook video.

Natalie Browning boarded a Florida-bound flight on Aug. 1, 2021, with her wedding dress in tow, so she could dance with her grandfather.

Natalie Browning boarded a Florida-bound flight on Aug. 1, 2021, with her wedding dress in tow, so she could dance with her grandfather. (SWNS/Natalie Browning)

When she arrived at her grandfather’s home, Browning donned her wedding dress and the pair shared a dance.

"For months he'd been so excited to dance with me on my wedding night and I'm just so happy that I was able to give him that experience," Browning told SWNS. "I don't get to see him very often so it truly was a special day."

Natalie Browning told South West News Service that her grandfather had looked forward to dancing with her on her wedding day for months. Unfortunately, he was unable to travel on the big day due to his health. Browning brought the wedding to his Florida home a few weeks later and documented it in a touching video.

Natalie Browning told South West News Service that her grandfather had looked forward to dancing with her on her wedding day for months. Unfortunately, he was unable to travel on the big day due to his health. Browning brought the wedding to his Florida home a few weeks later and documented it in a touching video. (SWNS/Natalie Browning)

Browning, who is a jeweler based in Virginia Beach, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

She married her husband Cooper on June 27.

