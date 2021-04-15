Bride asks Facebook if it's OK to make 9-year-old don shapewear with her 'snug' dress

A fashion question appears to have gone too far in a private Facebook group that’s focused on wedding planning support.

Per 7News.com.au, a bride-to-be sought out the opinion of strangers regarding their thoughts on making her future stepdaughter wear shapewear on her big day.

"Post for my moms! Definitely not a body shaming post. But how do y’all feel about a [9-year-old] wearing a body shaper (girdle)?" The bride asked in a redacted screenshot captured by the Australian news website. "She’s a plus size kid. And her dress is a little snug. I figured why not try a body shaper to smooth out some of the edges to give that perfect fit."

The anonymous bride went on to add that her soon-to-be stepdaughter’s dress is only "snug in the waist" and cannot be taken out with the wedding only five days away.

It didn’t take long for the post to get heated with scathing responses directed at the bride, 7News reports.

"This right here is one of the main reasons girls have low self-esteem," one Facebook user wrote back. "If their mothers don’t accept them, who will?"

"Why people are so reluctant to buy the size that fits their kid," another user commented. "Stop taking your body issues out on your kids. It really messes them up."

One Facebook user reportedly tried to defend the bride by writing they didn’t see shapewear as "a big deal," but their opinion was shut down by other users who felt it was.

"For a NINE-year-old? That is a child," a challenger fired back. "That’s how teenagers end up with eating disorders and body dysmorphia."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, body dysmorphic disorder is a "mental health problem" that can be caused by a "combination of environmental, psychological, and biological factors." The disorder typically starts to develop in adolescents or teenagers who cannot healthily cope with what they perceive as an appearance flaw.

The controversial wedding post has since been deleted, 7News reports.