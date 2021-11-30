Boyfriend saves the day after nobody shows up to Friendsgiving

When Maryann Zizumbo’s friends failed to show up for the Friendsgiving event she hosted at her home, her quick-thinking boyfriend – Christian Zamora – stepped up to save the day.

Zamora took to social media to vent about the no-shows shortly before he contacted family and friends.

"My girlfriend was so excited for her first Friendsgiving. But no one showed up," Zamora wrote in a TikTok video he captured of the empty room. "She decorated the whole basement and cooked so much food. I keep trying to cheer her up but nothing is working."

NEWLYWEDS CREATE $240 'INVOICE' TO TEACH WEDDING NO-SHOWS RSVP ETIQUETTE: 'IT'S ABOUT INTEGRITY'

The video shows Zizumbo had set up three tables with food and other Thanksgiving goodies. A total of 12 place settings can be seen.

Zamora’s video quickly went viral and has racked up more than 15.4 million views, 1.3 million likes and 39,400 comments.

The grand majority sympathized with Zizumbo in the comments section and offered encouraging words and personal stories of how they’ve had friends bail on events.

MORE THAN HALF OF AMERICANS DISAGREE WITH INVOICING WEDDING GUESTS FOR NO-SHOWS

One TikTok user commented that they felt the Zamora’s video could have been staged, but dozens of users replied that no-call no-shows have become more common.

Zamora posted an update video to his TikTok on Nov. 21 – two days after his video went viral, to explain how the night unfolded.

"My girl and her friends decided to throw a Friendsgiving like two weeks in advance. They were planning this for two weeks," Zamora said. "They were planning everything. Everything was all set. They set the date, the time and everything the day they were all gonna come."

HERE’S HOW PARTIES HAVE CHANGED AMID COVID-19, ACCORDING TO AN EXPERT

He continued, "When the day came and no one was answering the group chat. No one was texting or calling, but in her mind, she thought everyone was running late. When it hit the three-hour mark, she was like, ‘Yeah no one’s gonna come.’"

After Zamora heard no one showed up to Zizumbo’s Friendsgiving gathering, he said he called his friends to turn the night around.

"They were more than gracious enough to come. They all came and brought stuff. It’s like she had her own Friendsgiving," Zamora said. "So there was a happy ending to it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zizumbo joined Zamora in the video to add that even Zamora’s brothers showed up to offer support. She also said she no longer considers her friend group to be her friends.

"I was just disappointed at the time," Zizumbo said. "It turned out to be a really good night."

Thousands of TikTok users responded to the follow-up video by saying they’re pleased with the outcome. Though, many people are still volunteering to be Zizumbo’s new friend.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fox News reached out to Zamora for comment.