20 books to read by the campfire

One of the best ways to spend a weekend in the fall is sitting around the campfire enjoying the crisp autumn air with a good book. No matter what your fall vibe is — cozy, spooky or downright horrifying — this list has a book you’ll want to read.

You’ll find everything from popular fantasy to dark classics, terrifying horror stories and cozy autumn fiction. Here are 20 books that are perfect for a weekend getaway in the woods, a nice cool morning by the lake or an evening around a toasty fire in your backyard.

Fantasy

Horror

Fiction

Non-fiction

Classics

Original price: $19.99

A spooky but delightful read, Masters of Death is about Viola Marek, a real estate agent who is also a vampire. She’s attempting to sell a house that’s haunted by a ghost who won’t leave until his murder is solved.

You can grab a copy from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $11.99

The Six of Crows series is so wildly popular that Netflix has picked it up and is turning it into a TV show. The series follows six outcasts, including a convict, sharpshooter, runaway, spy, thief and a Heartrender, who need to complete a heist without killing each other first.

Find a copy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $17

In The Inheritance of Orquidea Divina, the Montoya family — a complex, secretive family — is summoned to their matriarch’s funeral to collect their inheritance. Years later, the family members find themselves endowed with peculiar abilities, yet threatened by an adversary attacking their family. To preserve their lineage and discover the truth, they embark on a journey to Ecuador to unearth their family’s concealed history.

Buy the book on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $17.99

Piranesi delves into the enchanting yet foreboding realm where the protagonist, whose real identity is Matthew Rose Sorenson, finds himself captive. In his early thirties, he is held prisoner for almost six years within a mysterious and complex otherworldly maze referred to as the labyrinth.

Find a copy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $20

One of Stephen King’s first books, Salem’s Lot, has everything you want in a horror novel: vampires, a small creepy town and a huge haunted house. This is one of King’s more approachable books, but still has the creep factor you want.

Buy the book on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $13.91

Intercepts is a horrific look at what is hidden in the human mind. It follows subjects of government experiments designed to unlock hidden abilities in humans. Dealing with extreme sensory deprivation, the subjects go insane, but the experiments work and new abilities are unlocked.

Grab a copy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $18

The Silent Companions follows Elsie, a woman who marries a wealthy heir, only to end up widowed and pregnant shortly after their marriage. Isolated and alone, she discovers a peculiar anomaly in the castle she calls home. Behind a locked door is a painted, wooden effigy, eerily resembling Elsie. Its eyes start following Elsie, resulting in a creepy story that’ll live in your mind long after you’ve read the book.

Get a copy from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $27

The illustration on the front of The Eyes Are the Best Part depicts how truly gross this book can get. Ideal for horror lovers that want something new, this book follows Ji-won, who, upset with her mother’s new boyfriend, dreams of horrifying ways to get rid of him.

You can find this book at both Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $18

The Secret History is a mysterious book you won’t be able to put down. In the story, a group of college misfits and their classics professor follow a philosophy that sets them apart from other students. Eventually, however, this way of life and the search for something greater brings the group down a dangerous, morbid path.

Buy the book on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $29

On September 24th, Sally Rooney’s newest book will be released. Like all of Rooney’s books, Intermezzo examines family and love in a beautiful way. In the book, two brothers, who are opposites in nearly every way, must deal with their father’s sudden death.

Pre-order on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

When you’re relaxing by the campfire, a cozy autumn book like Where the Forest Meets the River will keep you hooked all the way through. Bowring writes about a small town in Maine where residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the death of a local townswoman five years earlier.

You can find a copy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $26.95

The Unicorn Woman is set in the early 1950s when Buddy Ray Guy, a Black soldier, returns home to a changed country. It’s a heartfelt look at how Black and Indigenous communities lived through the Jim Crow laws.

Find a copy on Amazon.

Original price: $20

Nick Offerman’s latest book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, is a hilarious but thought-provoking look at the American frontier. From farms to trails, Offerman discusses not just the land itself, but the people who inhabit it.

Buy a copy at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $18

In 1873, a small town in Kansas made a gruesome discovery. The town was home to an entire family of serial killers. Hell’s Half-Acre is a historical look at the Bender family who fled their property long before the townspeople found countless bodies buried on the property.

Grab a copy from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $16.95

Anyone looking for a spooky, but thoughtful read, should pick up a copy of Smoke Gets in Your Eyes. This memoir looks at Caitlin Doughty’s journey as a crematory worker who cares for the dead. It’s a book filled with dark humor as you follow Doughty’s exploration of the gruesome history of the undertaking profession.

You can get this book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $32

An ideal read for election season, On Freedom is a historical look at what freedom really means in America. Snyder, a historian, talks with philosophers and political dissidents about the state of freedom in our country and what it truly means to be free.

Amazon and Barnes & Noble both have copies of On Freedom.

Original price: $8

Gothic literature provides the ideal balance of spookiness and romance, and nothing says Gothic literature like Wuthering Heights. The book, set against a dark backdrop on the English moors, follows the doomed love between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Eventually, their romance destroys them and everyone around them.

You can get a copy from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Dive into the colder season when you pick up a copy of The Call of The Wild. As Jack London’s most famous book, The Call of The Wild is one book you won’t be able to put down. It’s a survival tale that follows Buck, a half-St. Bernard and half-Scottish sheepdog, forced to become a sled-dog during the tumultuous years of the Alaska gold rush.

You can buy this book from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Dracula is a classic worth reading every year. It created the vampire universe many books, movies and TV shows use to this day. The book is told from the point of view of Harker and a group of vampire hunters racing to stop Dracula from destroying the world. Although originally published in 1897, Dracula still creeps out readers, making it the perfect fall read.

Find a copy on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

Original price: $17

The original vampire story that came out 30 years earlier than Dracula is Carmilla. It’s about a woman who finds herself being seduced by a vampire named Carmilla. It’s a short but compelling book you can easily finish in a weekend.

Buy a copy at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.