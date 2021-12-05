Bob Dole's passing has veterans wishing for 'more people like him'

American veterans across the country are reacting to the passing of longtime Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole, who died at age 98 on Sunday. He had been battling stage-four lung cancer.

Dole, prior to his political service from 1969 to 1996, was a World War II hero who nearly perished on the battlefield in Italy after grave injuries, losing the use of his right arm among other health setbacks.

"We need more people like him in America, people who persevere through everything," one Vietnam-era Army veteran based in New York told Fox News Digital on Sunday afternoon.

"Dole faced adversity, basically never complained, and moved on to do what he thought was right for the country," the same veteran said. "There aren't many people like that today, it seems."

Another vet, this one based in Annapolis, Md., said, "As a veteran Bob Dole meant a lot to those of us who served. He was a national leader who was one of us."

A veteran in the New York City area told Fox News Digital, "Bob Dole was a true American. He fought for us in war and in Washington. He loved America. Thank you for your service, for your sacrifices, and for my freedom," he added.

This same veteran also noted, "He kept his commitment to our veterans by greeting those who flew to Washington, answering letters and meeting them in person. He was one of a kind."

A veteran in the Virginia Beach, Va., area told Fox News Digital, "Regardless of party lines and politics, all of us can agree that Bob Dole's service to the United States will never be forgotten."

Flags at the White House, federal buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations, embassies, and consulates are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 9 to honor Dole, according to an order from President Biden on Sunday afternoon.

Many people have been posting on social media that Bob Dole "was a true hero."

Many others have written, "Great American."

And many others simply said, "RIP Bob Dole."