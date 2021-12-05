Longtime GOP senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole dead at 98

Republicans remember Bob Dole after his passing on Sunday

A handful of Republicans are remembering Bob Dole following his death on Sunday morning.

"Barbara & I are sad to hear of passing of war hero/Senate Majority Ldr /presidential nominee Bob Dole He was a dedicated public servant + kind + funny + hard worker + a true patriot We send our love to Elizabeth & his family," Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted.

"Julie and I are so sad to hear of the passing of Senator Bob Dole. He was a great statesman who loved our country and made America proud. We are praying for comfort for his family and friends who will miss him dearly!" Herschel Walker wrote.

"Senator Bob Dole was a truly great man who lived an extraordinary life of service to America and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him," former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.

"I loved Sen. Bob Dole. One of the most decent, honorable, & patriotic men I've ever known. He came to AR to campaign for me when I was a nobody. Class act all the way. I proudly served on his steering cmte when he ran for President in 1996. He truly served his country w/ honor!" Mike Huckabee tweeted.

"God bless Bob Dole and his family. Thinking of you today," Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted.

"When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Senator Bob Dole—a man who dedicated his life to serving our country. Rest In Peace, my friend. Ann and I will be praying for Elizabeth, their family, and loved ones," Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted Sunday.

Rep. Elise Stefanik said in a statement: "America is deeply saddened to learn of Senator Bob Dole’s passing. Bob Dole lived an extraordinary life of resilience and service above self. We are eternally grateful for Senator Dole’s dedication to our country - from his service in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II to his time in the United States House and Senate. His legacy continued after his time in elected office through the extraordinary work of the Dole Foundation."

"It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Dole, an American hero & a proud Kansan. We offer our sincere condolences to the Dole family; we share your deep loss.Thank you, @SenatorDole, for an amazing life of service to Kansas and the United States," the Kansas GOP tweeted.