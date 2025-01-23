Blue Nile’s Valentine's Day sale: Dazzle your Valentine with one-of-a-kind jewelry

Jewelry is a classic Valentine’s Day gift for a reason: it’s luxurious, thoughtful and timeless. It can serve as a lasting symbol of your love and commitment.
Whether it's a sparkling diamond necklace, a pair of elegant earrings or a beautifully crafted pearl bracelet, Blue Nile has pieces on sale during their annual Valentine’s Day sale. Celebrate your love by gifting diamonds, sapphires, rubies, emeralds and much more.
Garnet teardrop drop earring: on sale for $220
Original price: $440
Blue Nile’s garnet teardrop drop earrings add some elegance to any outfit. The stark red garnets add a pop of color and the teardrop style makes them great for any night out on the town.
Heart ring in 14k yellow gold: on sale for $432
Original price: $720
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to gift heart-shaped jewelry. A heart ring in 14k yellow gold is a unique piece that, thanks to the beautiful gold, will stand out.
Freshwater button pearl pendant with swirl diamond halo: on sale for $690
Original price: $1,380
Does the woman in your life love pearls? Then this freshwater button pearl pendant will be cherished for years to come. A pearl is suspended on a 14k white gold chain and surrounded by a halo of diamonds for a sophisticated look.
Oval amethyst line drop earrings: on sale for $155
Original price: $310
Gift a pair of oval amethyst line drop earrings this Valentine’s Day. They’re an elegant yet affordable choice. If amethyst isn’t the stone you’d choose, you can switch out the stone for a beautiful black onyx or a luxurious blue topaz.
Alternating blue and white topaz eternity hoop earrings: on sale for $255
Original price: $510
These blue and white topaz eternity hoop earrings are refined enough to be worn out to a fancy restaurant, but classic enough to be worn with everyday outfits as well. For an added price, you can switch out the blue topaz for onyx.
Freshwater cultured pearl bracelet: on sale for $200
Original price: $400
A nice set of pearls is a gift many women would love to show off. A freshwater cultured pear bracelet is an ideal gift to add to her pearl collection. They’re strung on your choice of 14k white or yellow gold.
Petite twist diamond eternity ring in 14k rose gold: on sale for $616
Original price: $880
Whether you’re planning a proposal or just want a beautiful ring to gift your spouse, this petite twist diamond eternity ring is the perfect choice. A string of diamonds is intertwined with a band of bright rose gold, making this ring easy to wear while still being extravagant.
Pear emerald diamond halo pendant: on sale for $1,590
Original price: $3,180
Blue Nile’s pear-shaped emerald diamond pendant pairs elegant diamonds with a pop of color from the bright green emerald to create a gorgeous necklace any woman will love. It’s all hung on a white gold chain, and you can switch out the stone for a ruby or sapphire if you’d like.
Luna sapphire and diamond anniversary ring: on sale for $795
Original price: $1,590
The luna sapphire and diamond ring from Blue Nile is a timeless ring with a modern look. Around the band, diamonds and deep blue sapphires alternate to create a one-of-a-kind ring.
Bezel diamond pendant: on sale for $728
Original price: $1,040
Go simple but still make a statement with the bezel diamond pendant. The small, round diamond is hung on a 14k white gold chain that can be switched out for yellow gold or platinum.
Oval cut diamond stud earrings: on sale for $567
Original price: $810
A pair of diamond stud earrings is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. You can choose the carat size you want, ranging from 0.25 to 2 carats. These diamond earrings are stylish enough to be worn out on the town or just to work each day.