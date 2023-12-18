16 items you can find on Amazon to pamper yourself this New Year

If the holiday season has left you feeling run down, now is ideal to invest in some "me" time to start the New Year off the right way. Pamper yourself this New Year with our hand-selected list of spa essentials that will have you glowing from the inside out.

There's something on this list for everyone, whether your goal is to shift your mental focus or turn your bathroom into an at-home spa for some much-needed TLC.

Here's a list of all you need to put your best foot forward in 2024:

Mood-boosting essentials

Home spa essentials

Loungewear essentials

Skin pampering essentials

Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier $17.94

Shift your outlook for the upcoming year with Oprah Winfrey's Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier. The book, co-authored with Arthur C Brooks, encourages readers to take control of their happiness and success by embracing personal growth and pursuing their passions.

Canvas One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book $11.89

The bestselling One Line a Day journal series has sold over 2.5 million copies! For those daunted by the idea of keeping a journal or diary, the simple commitment of just One Line a Day is manageable for everyone. Each page includes an entry for five successive years, allowing you to revisit previous thoughts and memories on a specific day of the year over five years.

Genius Mushroom Immune System Booster & Nootropic Brain Supplement $20.85

This bestselling Genius Mushroom supplement combines 3 of the most researched mycological species on the planet that help enhance mental clarity, support immune function, promote natural energy and more. Customers said the herbal supplement helps them be more mentally present and noticed a difference in wakefulness and motivation.

Magnesi-Om Supplement $29.40

Wakefulness and being present begin with a good night's rest. This Magnesi-Om supplement delivers a high dose of magnesium powder that replenishes your body's supply to help support relaxation, brain health and regularity.

this works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray $30.00

Fall asleep faster with this works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. This award-winning, natural, aromatherapeutic super blend of lavender, chamomile and vetiver calms your mind and body, soothing you to sleep.

Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 15 Pack $29.99, now $19.99

Body Restore Shower Steamers are infused with natural essential oils to help you wash away the day's stress and fatigue.

EQUSUPRO Essential Oil Diffuser $29.99, now $25.99

The EQUSUPRO Essential Oil Diffuser is the perfect addition to create a home spa environment. The aroma oil diffuser's cover can be effortlessly removed, and it is easy to fill with water and a few drops of essential oil, helping you readily reap aromatherapy benefits.

LuxStep Bath Pillow $37.99, now $25.99

This LuxStep Bath Pillow is extra thick and soft to help you relax and enjoy bath time. The pillow features six powerful stitched-in suction cups, which can affix the bath pillow to the bathtub's surface well for a safe and comfortable bathing experience.

NEW KEY Red Light Therapy Mask $149.99

Red light therapy is increasingly being touted for its skin healing benefits and ability to help reduce the signs of aging. The NEWKEY Red Light Therapy Mask treats mild to moderate inflammatory acne, reverses the process of aging and helps correct uneven skin tone. Choose a specific color setting on skin concerns to restore facial beauty.

Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger $119.00

This Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger is the perfect attire for a cozy night. The dress envelops you in a cloud of softness that feels like cashmere on your skin.

ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Lounge Set $49.99

The ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Lounge Set features flared sweatpants and a roomy, cropped sweatshirt. Buy this comfy set in an array of vibrant shades.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe $133.35

This unisex Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe has been a fan favorite for years. Reviewers love this robe's warmth and comfort.

Summer Friday's Jet Lag Mask $49.00

Jet Lag Mask's award-winning, skin-soothing formula helps renew tired, dull skin. The mask can be used as a daily moisturizer, overnight, or in-flight skin saver.

Cetaphil Clay Mask Pro $15.99, now $12.79

This Cetaphil Clay Mask Pro is designed to purify skin and deep clean pores, leaving skin feeling ultra clean and refreshed. Reviews boast that the mask helps control oil without drying out the skin.

Tatcha The Rice Polish $68.00

Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic is a water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein that transforms into a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow.

LAPCOS Pearl Sheet Mask $15.30

The LAPCOS Pearl Sheet Mask is infused with pearl extract to protect against free radicals, help skin retain moisture, and impart a polished look. It also contains witch hazel and natural extracts to help reduce oil, calm acne and hydrate the skin. Reviews note that it hydrates and moisturizes the skin, smells great and leaves the face feeling renewed and soft.