Here are 6 Black-owned businesses you should be supporting

As we commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it’s essential to reflect on how we can continue his mission in our everyday lives. One impactful way to do this is by supporting Black-owned businesses, which play a crucial role in all communities.

By choosing to support these companies, you’re celebrating the rich diversity and innovation they bring. In this spirit, this curated list of six remarkable Black-owned businesses deserves your attention and support. Each of these businesses embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and community, making them worthy of your patronage not just today, but every day.

PetPlate

Oui the People

Be Rooted

Scotch Porter

Spoken Flames

Ten Wilde

Started in 2016 by Renaldo Webb, PetPlate is all about helping dogs eat healthier. PetPlate provides freshly cooked meals to pets all over the country, as well as USDA organic dog treats.

10 SUBSCRIPTIONS AND MEMBERSHIPS FOR GIFTS THAT KEEP ON GIVING

Get a four-pack of natural dog treats made from beef and sweet potatoes. These treats are filler-free and a great source of protein, and they’re 100% human-grade, so you can know you’re giving your pup the best.

When your dog needs a little help relaxing, give them a chill out soft chew. These treats are made with ashwagandha and L-theanine, both of which help balance stress hormones and help your dog calm down. Plus, there’s peanut butter and carob added for taste.

PetPlate’s hip hopping soft chews are vet-formulated treats made with glucosamine and chondroitin. These key ingredients support hip and joint help, making them a good treat for older dogs. The added berries and coconut also make the treats taste great.

Karen Young founded Oui the People, a body-care line, to empower people to love their body the way it is. Rather than promising results that can’t be guaranteed, the company focuses on natural skin and body care.

A prebiotic lotion is nutrient-rich and is made with prebiotics. The ingredients create a deeply moisturizing lotion that helps sooth dry, cracked and stressed skin.

Create a regular skin routine with the help of Oui the People. The Body Box collection contains everything you need to keep your skin clean and hydrated. You’ll get a lactic acid body wash, a body serum and an orange blossom body gloss.

Original price: $115

Smell like delicate orange blossoms with the Take Care Set from Oui the People. The set includes a hydrating body gloss for healthier-looking skin and a massage tool that can help you reduce inflammation.

In 2020, Jasmin Foster founded Be Rooted as a haven for women of color looking to see themselves in the products they buy. Be Rooted sells candles, planners, calendars and more, featuring images and art made by and for people of color.

When you need to relax, a beautifully designed Rest + Refresh candle from Be Rooted is great company. It’s scented with lavender and chamomile, two of the most relaxing herbs you’ll find.

IS YOUR RESOLUTION TO BE MORE SUSTAINABLE? THESE 9 ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS CAN HELP

Turn your home into a cozy paradise with the Inhale + Exhale candle. It has notes of amber, jasmine, and sandalwood that’ll fill your home with a relaxing scent.

Original price: $20

Be Rooted’s 2025 life is a mood calendar is a large wall calendar full of vibrant illustrations that depict the mood for each month. The beautiful, unique artwork is based on seasonal changes and emotions, helping to inspire you while you organize your weeks.

Calvin Quallis created Scotch Porter after noticing a lack of proper products for folks with course, wavy and curly hair. The goal behind his business is to provide hair and skin care products to men of all backgrounds.

Transform your beard into one you’ve always wanted with the help of Scotch Porter’s beard gro system. It contains a beard gro accelerator made with science-backed ingredients and a beard gro roller to stimulate hair growth.

Original price: $84.99

There aren’t many products designed specifically for curly or wavy hair, but the complete hair kit from Scotch Porter has you covered. You get shampoo and conditioner, leave-in conditioner, hair balm and hair oil.

Scotch Porter’s beard balm is a conditioning balm that can help all types of beards. It’s thicker than your average beer butter, so you can use it as a styling gel as well.

Spoken Flames founder, Shavaun, created the company when her career as a digital creative started to weigh on her mental health. Candles became a refuge, so she started making them for others. Her goal was to reimagine the way we interact with candles, focusing on how to make them into an immersive and inspiring product.

Spoken Flame’s focused candles are made with intention. They’re made with scents that help you focus on whatever the task is at hand. This particular candle has notes of sandalwood, Bergamot, vanilla orchid, eucalyptus, amber and more.

Help yourself get things done with the I Can. I Will. I Did. Candle. It has notes of juniper berries, leafy greens, fir needles, balsam fir, white pine and birchbark, so it’s ideal for anyone who wants their home to smell like a delicious forest.

Get three candles in one with the F, Yes candle set. It includes a focused candle, a fearless candle and a favored candle. The set helps you capture the essence of determination, courage and gratitude.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Ten Wilde is a Black-owned jewelry company, founded by Tenisha Wilde. The business has grown significantly since its initial founding. Significant names like Vanessa Hudgens and Tracee Ellis Ross have been seen wearing Ten Wilde jewelry.

Elio hoops are timeless, gold-dipped hoop earrings that are affordable but still high-class. They’ll match anything you own and are perfect for a sophisticated night out or just a simple get-together with friends.

Add some elegance to your look with a gold-filled Paloma chain. It sits high on the collarbone, so you can wear it with other necklaces as well.

An Eliana bangle set includes 12 beautiful gold bracelets in different textures and styles. These bangles go with anything and are comfortable to wear.