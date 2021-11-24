The best Black Friday new car deals
New car incentives are hard to come by in 2021
2021 has been a dark year for new car buyers.
Supply chain issues continues to restrict production as high demand empties lots, driving prices higher and leaving dealers with little incentive to live up to their name.
According to iseecars.com, the average new vehicle is currently selling for 11.4% above MSRP.
The online marketplace was able to round up several models that have been selling with lower than average markups, however, and there are few financing deals out there to help take the sting out of a purchase.
The Jeep Renegade subcompact SUV, for instance, can be found with regional incentives up to $4,250 and 0% financing, while the Honda Passport midsize SUV is available with a $1,250 cash back deal and many electric cars, including the Hyundai Kona EV, qualify for various federal and local tax credits.
Here's a look at the 15 vehicles that might not break the bank quite as hard as the rest and how high above MSRP they're selling for:
Jeep Renegade: 2.3%/$624
Acura MDX: 2.5%/$1,396
Hyundai Kona EV: 2.5%/$1,100
Acura TLX: 3.0%/$1,352
Acura RDX: 3.0%/$1,348
Honda Passport: 3.2%/$1,281
Ford EcoSport: 3.3%/$795
Honda Pilot: 3.3%/$1,409
Mazda 6: 3.6%/$1,076
Infiniti QX80: 3.6%/$2,794
Honda Odyssey: 3.8%/$1,541
Chevrolet Bolt EV: 3.9%/$1,285
Kia Carnival: 3.9%/$1,656
Honda Accord Hybrid: 3.9%/$1,298
Buick Enclave: 4.0%/$1,895
