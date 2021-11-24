Expand / Collapse search
The best Black Friday new car deals

New car incentives are hard to come by in 2021

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2021 has been a dark year for new car buyers.

Despite production shortages automakers continue to roll out new models at events like the L.A. Auto Show.

Despite production shortages automakers continue to roll out new models at events like the L.A. Auto Show. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Supply chain issues continues to restrict production as high demand empties lots, driving prices higher and leaving dealers with little incentive to live up to their name.

According to iseecars.com, the average new vehicle is currently selling for 11.4% above MSRP.

The online marketplace was able to round up several models that have been selling with lower than average markups, however, and there are few financing deals out there to help take the sting out of a purchase.

The Renegade is Jeep's smallest model and has an MSRP of $26,560.

The Renegade is Jeep's smallest model and has an MSRP of $26,560. (Jeep)

The Jeep Renegade subcompact SUV, for instance, can be found with regional incentives up to $4,250 and 0% financing, while the Honda Passport midsize SUV is available with a $1,250 cash back deal and many electric cars, including the Hyundai Kona EV, qualify for various federal and local tax credits.

The Honda Passport starts at $34,015.

The Honda Passport starts at $34,015. (Honda)

Here's a look at the 15 vehicles that might not break the bank quite as hard as the rest and how high above MSRP they're selling for:

Jeep Renegade: 2.3%/$624

Acura MDX: 2.5%/$1,396

Hyundai Kona EV: 2.5%/$1,100

Acura TLX: 3.0%/$1,352

Acura RDX: 3.0%/$1,348

Honda Passport: 3.2%/$1,281

Ford EcoSport: 3.3%/$795

Honda Pilot: 3.3%/$1,409

Mazda 6: 3.6%/$1,076

Infiniti QX80: 3.6%/$2,794

Honda Odyssey: 3.8%/$1,541

Chevrolet Bolt EV: 3.9%/$1,285

Kia Carnival: 3.9%/$1,656

Honda Accord Hybrid: 3.9%/$1,298

Buick Enclave: 4.0%/$1,895

