6 Fox recipes and the HexClad cookware you need to execute the perfect Super Bowl spread

Super Bowl snacks are the highlight of any watch party. Whether you are cooking for a crowd or just yourself, finding the right treats is the highlight of the evening, second to the game itself. To help you celebrate this year's big game, here are five exciting Bite of Fox recipe ideas for your Super Bowl spread and everything you need to cook it with. From updated classics like walking nachos to clever charcuterie board ideas like this Bratwurst spread, there's something for everyone.

These Super Bowl recipes are easy to execute with HexClad's durable cookware. The collection features hybrid pans made from stainless steel and nonstick technology. The brand's patented laser-etched hexagon design ensures even heat distribution, allowing you to sear, sauté and simmer with precision and ease. With HexClad, you can achieve professional cooking results at home. HexClad is running a sale from Feb. 2 through Feb. 18. Put on your HexClad apron on and get ready to cook. You can also shop all your ingredients for your game-day recipes through Costco. Right now you can sign up for a gold star one-year membership and receive a $20 digital Costco gift card.

Here are six recipes for the perfect Super Bowl line-up:

Nachos are a classic staple for any game day event, but these walking nachos are the perfect on-the-go snack. Top your tortilla chips with seared melty cheddar, spicy queso, and your favorite garnishes like sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro, ready to be served in the chip bag! Here are the ingredients, a step-by-step recipe and a video for making Walking Nachos. Hexclad's 12-inch hybrid frying pan is perfect for searing your seasoned meat. Use this Damascus Steel Santoku Knife with a seven-inch blade to dice up a perfect pico de gallo.

COOK LIKE GORDON RAMSAY: ALL HEXCLAD POTS AND PANS ARE CURRENTLY ON SALE, UP TO 41% OFF

Try this updated take on the classic ham and cheese sandwich for a crowd-pleaser. Use thin, pan-fried slices of mortadella topped with melted Swiss cheese and dressed with over-easy eggs. Serve this deliciousness up in toasted brioche buns for an out-of-this-world sandwich experience. Find the recipe and a step-by-step video for Fried Mortadella and Cheese sandwiches. The HexClad 10-inch hybrid frying pan is perfect for frying your mortadella to the perfect level of crispiness.

Feed a crowd easily with this party sub topped with five different deli meats like roast beef, turkey and prosciutto, melded together and topped with two types of cheeses, fresh veggies and a tangy dressing. Find step-by-step instructions and everything you need to execute this fun party food on Bite of Fox. Use this beautiful HexClad walnut board to serve up this wonderful delight.

Party wings are a staple of a Super Bowl menu. Scotch bonnet peppers are the standout ingredient for this jerk chicken wing recipe. Let your wings marinate in a blend of Scotch bonnet chilies, warm spices and fresh thyme for a fantastic heat your guests will want more of. Find the full recipe and step-by-step video instructions on Bite of Fox. The HexClad 10-inch hybrid frying pan is ideal for making the flavorful Worcestershire glaze that tops these wings.

EAT HEALTHY IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE HELP OF THESE 10 ITEMS

With this Bratwurst board, Bite of Fox has a fresh take on trendy charcuterie boards. Build your board around a selection of cooked Bratwurst, hot Italian chicken sausage links and andouille sausages. Include your favorite condiments like whole grain mustard, sauerkraut, hot cherry peppers, dill pickles and whatever you need. Add some toasted buns and serve with the caramelized onions and roasted peppers. Here is the recipe and step-by-step video on how to assemble the perfect Bratwurst board. Use this beautiful HexClad walnut board to present your creation.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

This buffalo mac and cheese recipe stands out because it combines smoked gouda with cheddar cheese and hints of Frank's hot sauce to deliver rich, comforting flavors. Use Cavatappi pasta to add texture to this delicious recipe, which you can follow with step-by-step video instructions at Bite of Fox. This HexClad set of mixing bowls and this hybrid, eight-quart stock pot are the perfect accessories to help you quickly execute this dish. The stainless steel bowls feature a patented vacuum-seal lid to store food from the counter to the fridge and keep your food fresh for up to three times longer. The hybrid technology for the HexClad stock pot allows for easy clean-up, durability and even heat distribution.