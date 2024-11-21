Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Bigger Thanksgiving turkeys aren't always better, says Sandra Lee

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sandra Lee, right, tells Fox News Digital she enjoys eating turkey on Thanksgiving and even Christmas.

Sandra Lee tells Fox News Digital she enjoys eating turkey on Thanksgiving and even Christmas. (iStock; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

TASTY TIPS – Television host and chef Sandra Lee speaks to Fox News Digital about her favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, what she's cooking this holiday and how she prepares her food.

PREPPING FOR TOURISTS – After a 2019 fire, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will reopen in December. The president of the cathedral's fundraising effort speaks to Fox News Digital about the restoration.

SAVORY STUFFING – Bonnie Taub-Dix, a dietitian, podcast host and author, shares her Thanksgiving "Challah-Day" stuffing recipe that she describes as a "medley of sweet and savory flavors."

Challah-Day stuffing

Add "Challah-Day" stuffing from Bonnie Taub-Dix to your Thanksgiving Day menu. (Chelsea shapouri / @primal_harmony)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

COLD-WEATHER READY – Driving in inclement winter weather is full of risks, so make sure you are prepared for anything with these winter car essentials. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals