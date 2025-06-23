How to stay cool as potentially deadly heat dome surges through US

A major heat wave is surging through the U.S., starting in the eastern half this week with temperatures nearing 100 degrees. The heat wave could challenge record highs as 28 states are receiving alerts for dangerous temperatures. Whether you’re at home or on the go, a good fan does more than just circulate air – it creates a cool environment wherever you are.

Keep scrolling to find 10 fans to keep you comfortable.

Household Fans

If you're staying around the house, these fans can help keep the temperatures cool indoors without breaking the bank on the electric bill.

Original price: $469.99

This Dyson fan combines sleek, modern aesthetics with cutting-edge technology to deliver cool air with minimal sound. Choose between direct cooling or a gentle breeze, or set a timer to create intervals from 15 minutes to nine hours. This tower fan oscillates 90 degrees and features four speeds and a timer.

Original Price: $44.99

This 16-inch Amazon Basics fan delivers powerful airflow to medium and large rooms. With a remote control that toggles between three speed and breeze modes, the entire experience is customizable. You can also adjust the height and tilt for targeted cooling.

This Bauer fan is your answer if you need cordless, powerful airflow for larger groups or open-air areas. It runs on 20V lithium batteries or AC power, delivering strong, wide-reaching wind with two speed settings. Built to withstand job-site conditions, it’s also perfect for outdoor events. Ryobi also makes a reliable one with a rotating head, an option to clamp in place and 40 hours of run time on one charge.

Original price: $39.99

This box fan has three-speed fan control to optimize air circulation and improve air flow. You can also buy it at Walmart .

Original Price: $13.99

This compact powerhouse delivers strong airflow whether at home or on-the-go. Slip it into your backpack for a sporting event or day at a theme park, or use it for an extra boost of relief while cooking or working out indoors. Another option is this hanging Amacool fan , which can be charged and taken with you anywhere inside or outside.

Original price: $24.99

This small but mighty fan folds down to fit in almost any bag and delivers robust air circulation. Set it up at home for a blast of cool air at your desk, on your bedside table or on the kitchen counter.

Portable Fans

If you plan to be out and about, you can stay cool with these options that are easy to carry with you.

Original Price: $17.99

This handheld mini fan is a convenient choice for on-the-go. It can be recharged and it can be used as a power bank or a flashlight. This fan includes a water misting feature.

This compact fan is a slim, rechargeable marvel intended to keep you cool. It fits in most bags and backpacks and has 100 different speeds. With the rechargeable battery, you’ll have reliable cooling whether plugged into a laptop, power bank or running purely on battery. If you like this style, consider this handheld option to stash in your pocket.

Original Price: $35.98

This neck fan combines innovative design with practicality. The five-speed fan wraps comfortably around your neck like headphones and blasts cool air up at your face. It's blade-less, so it's safe for everyone, including children. Amazon has a similar option with three speeds.

Designed with little ones in mind, this mini fan features flexible tripod legs that securely attach to strollers, car seats or cribs. Rechargeable and equipped with multiple speed settings, this fan ensures that your little ones stay cool and comfortable no matter where you are. If you prefer blade-less instead, consider this one .

