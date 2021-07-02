The best canned cocktails and mocktails to drink July 4 Weekend

Here's a toast to the Fourth of July.

In addition to being America’s birthday, it’s also prime cold-can-in-your-hand season. But in this era of ubiquitous spiked seltzer, all canned cocktails are not created equal.

Some are fruity, some are booze-free and some are spiked with a little tequila. Whether you're kicking back with a wine spritzer or something sparkling, It's time to give your summer sipping an upgrade with these high-quality beverages in a variety of flavors.

Onda Sparkling Tequila

This tequila-infused canned cocktail is easy to sip. It's crafted with ingredients you recognize: Blanco tequila, real fruit juice, and sparkling water clocking in at 5% ABV. The brand launched last year with lime and grapefruit flavors and recently added watermelon and blood orange to its portfolio. With zero grams of sugar and 100 calories, it’s also a drink you can feel good about imbibing.

From $2.99 a can, $65 per 24-pack.

Cool Cat Wine Spritzers

Wine lovers may be inclined to try this California Pinot Grigio and seltzer blended drink. It's available in Original (Elderflower + Mint + Lime) and Citrus, as well as two new July debuts, Berry and Grapefruit. Each canned elixir is 6.9% ABV and contains 150 calories and two grams of added sugar.

$15.99 per four-pack.

Elenita Sparkling Mezcal

This ready-to-drink cocktail won BevNet’s Best New Spirit Product of the Year last year, and with good reason. The "Hecho en México, Born in California" beverage is equal parts smoky and refreshing and comes in four delectable flavors: Pineapple Jalapeño, Cucumber Lime Basil, Strawberry Mule, and Passionfruit Paloma. The 5% ABV beverage only has 110 calories and two grams of sugar per drink.

$19.99 per eight-pack

AVEC

Whether you want to use these canned mixed drinks as mixers for alcoholic cocktails or enjoy in a mocktail format, native New Yorker Denetrias "Dee" Charlemagne’s and UK-native Alex Doman’s line of canned beverages delivers on the flavor front. Standouts include the Ginger, inspired by Dee's West Indian aunt's rum punch and the wonderfully crisp Grapefruit & Pomelo. All of the drinks are made with real juice, extracts, and botanicals and free of preservatives, artificial sugar, and other icky additives.

$36 per 12-pack

The Bitter Housewife

These nonalcoholic bitter sodas from The Bitter Housewife pack a punch. Varieties include the Aromatic, with a flavor profile inspired by an Old Fashioned with dried cherries, ginger, cinnamon, and allspice and Orange. Choose from a mixed pack or go for all of one flavor and get excited to enjoy this delight made sans caffeine, sugar, or booze.

$36 per 12-pack

Ditto Piquette Spritz

This recently launched sustainable canned wine brand is created with upcycled grapes, red raspberries, and hints of lemon juice and natural botanicals. With a dangerously sippable 5% ABV, "Ditto" may very well be the new "Cheers!" this summer. Fun fact: Piquette is an ancient style of wine hailing from Greece and Rome.

$16 per four-pack

Two Chicks Cocktails

Ready to kick off your holiday weekend with a Sparkling Apple Gimlet? How About a Sparkling Paloma? This women-owned company knocks the ready-to-drink cocktail game out of the park with its 5% ABV sparkling vodka, whiskey and tequila-based libations made with premium spirits, fruit, and botanicals. Sparkling Cranberry Tartini (vodka, cranberry, and lime) and Sparkling Lemon Strawberry Kiss (vodka, lemon, strawberry, and basil) were both launched in June of this year.

$13 per four-pack

sipMARGS

Launched this May, this one’s a win for margarita enthusiasts. Currently, on offer in Classic, Mango, Coconut, and Mezcal, it’s low-calorie, low-carb, and low-sugar, while still giving you that full-bodied margarita flavor you crave at 5% ABV. Coconut is reminiscent of a summer vacation feeling, but some might also prefer the citrus-forward Classic flavor. Or the Mango. Or the Mezcal.

$11.99 per four-pack

Flying Embers Hard Seltzers and Hard Kombucha

Flying Embers’ kombucha and hard seltzer offerings are made with organic ingredients, whole plant botanicals, superfruits and adaptogens, The alcoholic seltzers and kombuchas are gluten and sugar-free and come in options like Watermelon Chili or Clementine Hibiscus Hard Seltzer and Grapefruit or Black Cherry Kombucha). Most recently, the brand released Citrus Sessions, a roster of cocktail-inspired hard kombuchas crafted with fresh, organic citrus fruits. The hard seltzers are 5% ABV and the kombuchas come in at 4.5% ABV for the regular line and around 7% for the high ABV line.

$24.99 per 12-pack

Seltzy Craft Seltzer

Made in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, you can practically taste that restorative alpine air with each sip (or at least, some kind of salvation). The new premium line of small-batch hard seltzer from Roadhouse Brewing Co is 4% ABV and made with Teton water and no added sugar. For only 90 calories a drink, treat yourself to a Kicked Back: Cucumber-Lychee, The Crush: Huckleberry-Lingonberry, and The Chill: Ginger-Lime, in one sitting. Or maybe two if you really are planning on going on that hike tomorrow as a post-peak treat.

$24.99 per 12-pack

Dulce Vida Tequila & Soda

New to the ready-to-drink canned cocktail game as of March of this year, choose from Lime, Grapefruit, and Pineapple flavors in this invigorating low-calorie, low-carb beverage that’s 7% ABV. With no sugar added and setting you back only 65 calories per can, the swirl of tequila, fruit juice, and soda is just begging for a sunny day.

From $13.99 per four-pack