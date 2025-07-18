Belgian man crushed after driving nearly 500 miles to meet French model he believed was his 'future wife'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Belgian man who drove nearly 500 miles to meet his future wife was stunned to find out the French model, and her husband, had no idea who he was.

After driving 472 miles to meet Sophie Vouzelaud at her home, the man, who identified himself as Michel, was met by the 38-year-old's husband, Fabien Boutamine.

"I have to film because there's a guy who just rang my doorbell, and he says 'I'm the future husband of Sophie Vouzelaud'," Boutamine said in a video he filmed during the get together. "Well, I'm the current one. There's going to be a confrontation."

After some cringeworthy back and forth, Michel admitted to Boutamine something might be "wrong."

"I think she played a dirty trick on me," Michel could be heard saying in the distance.

"My wife, no, it's the fake accounts," Boutamine replied. "You have to be very careful."

Michel explained he had sent $35,000 to someone posing online as Vouzelaud, former Miss Limousin and Miss France 2007 first runner-up.

A bewildered and emotional Michel added that the scammer told him she had been pregnant, but later lost her baby.

"No she's still there, luckily for us," Boutamine said. "I'm sorry sir … but the problem is that Sophie puts a lot of videos on [social media] networks to say to be careful not to get hurt."

Vouzelaud later joined the men to clear up the heartbreaking misunderstanding, saying "this hurts my heart."

"You must keep all the evidence and take it to the police," she cautioned Michel.

It is unclear if a police report was filed following the romance scam, though Boutamine's video, which he posted to social media, garnered nearly 11,000 likes on Instagram.

"I feel so sorry for this man…," Boutamine wrote in the caption. "Watch out for fake accounts, I'm sharing this video to show you it's real and to be vigilant! Take care of yourself."

Boutamine and Vouzelaud did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

