Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

Belgian man crushed after driving nearly 500 miles to meet French model he believed was his 'future wife'

Belgian victim sent $35,000 to scammer posing as former Miss France runner-up Sophie Vouzelaud

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
French model Sophie Vouzelaud and her husband confront man who drove hundreds of miles after romance scam Video

French model Sophie Vouzelaud and her husband confront man who drove hundreds of miles after romance scam

A man who was scammed into sending money to who he believed to be French model Sophie Vouzelaud, met up with her in hopes of marrying. (Credit: Instagram / @sophievouzelaud_off)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Belgian man who drove nearly 500 miles to meet his future wife was stunned to find out the French model, and her husband, had no idea who he was.

After driving 472 miles to meet Sophie Vouzelaud at her home, the man, who identified himself as Michel, was met by the 38-year-old's husband, Fabien Boutamine.

"I have to film because there's a guy who just rang my doorbell, and he says 'I'm the future husband of Sophie Vouzelaud'," Boutamine said in a video he filmed during the get together. "Well, I'm the current one. There's going to be a confrontation."

"Salon Du Chocolat 2023 - Chocolate Fair" At Parc des Expositions De La Porte de Versailles

Sophie Vouzelaud attends "Salon Du Chocolat 2023 - Chocolate Fair" 28th Edition to benefit to Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque at Parc  des Expositions De La Porte de Versailles on October 27, 2023 in Paris, France.  (Foc Kan/WireImage)

HOW SIM SWAPPING LED TO A $1.8M CYBER FRAUD CASE

After some cringeworthy back and forth, Michel admitted to Boutamine something might be "wrong."

"I think she played a dirty trick on me," Michel could be heard saying in the distance.

"My wife, no, it's the fake accounts," Boutamine replied. "You have to be very careful."

French model Sophie Vouzelaud was seen in her husband's Instagram video talking to a man who believed they had been in an online relationship.

French model Sophie Vouzelaud was seen in her husband's Instagram video talking to a man who believed they had been in an online relationship.  (Instagram / @sophievouzelaud_off )

FAKE VENMO ACCOUNTS ARE STEALING DONATIONS FROM REAL CHARITIES

Michel explained he had sent $35,000 to someone posing online as Vouzelaud, former Miss Limousin and Miss France 2007 first runner-up.

A bewildered and emotional Michel added that the scammer told him she had been pregnant, but later lost her baby.

"No she's still there, luckily for us," Boutamine said. "I'm sorry sir … but the problem is that Sophie puts a lot of videos on [social media] networks to say to be careful not to get hurt."

"Vive La Crise" Paris Premiere At Cinema Max Linder

Sophie Vouzelaud attends the "Vive La Crise" Paris Premiere at Cinema Max Linder on May 2, 2017 in Paris, France.    (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

ELON MUSK SCAM TRICKS VICTIMS ON FACEBOOK WITH TESLA HOAX

Vouzelaud later joined the men to clear up the heartbreaking misunderstanding, saying "this hurts my heart."

"You must keep all the evidence and take it to the police," she cautioned Michel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear if a police report was filed following the romance scam, though Boutamine's video, which he posted to social media, garnered nearly 11,000 likes on Instagram.

"I feel so sorry for this man…," Boutamine wrote in the caption. "Watch out for fake accounts, I'm sharing this video to show you it's real and to be vigilant! Take care of yourself."

Boutamine and Vouzelaud did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.