Bed Bath & Beyond's Way Beyond Sale: Score savings on these 16 kitchen picks

Bed Bath & Beyond runs its Way Beyond Sale from August 6 to August 14. For nine days, the retailer's website offers significant savings on everything from kitchen appliances to dining room furniture, as well as patio and outdoor gear. You can even find some big deals on engagement rings!

With the holidays approaching, now is a good time to consider what kind of kitchen appliance you may need to make whipping up a feast easier. We've selected 16 picks that we think are worthy of a space in any kitchen. Grab them now at a discount.

Here are 16 bargains you won't want to miss:

Original price: $817.99

This beverage cooler can hold up to 60 cans and 20 wine bottles, keeping your supplies chilled and ready for consumption. The separate cooling areas are separated by French doors, and the unit features digital touch controls with an LED display for easy use.

Original price: $97.99

If you don't have one already, now is a great time to get a countertop icemaker. This one is portable and comes with a handle, so you can take it and set it up anywhere.

Original price: $49.99

A toaster is the perfect gift for a housewarming. This four-slice toaster gets high marks for its extra-wide slots, which are perfect for toasting bagels, muffins and more.

Original price: $181.49

This five-in-one air fryer is a kitchen appliance that is a jack of all trades. It can bake pizza and chargrill steaks, bake chicken and make melt-in-your-mouth cookies.

Original price: $37.77

If you like making sandwiches, you'll love adding a panini press to your kitchen. Use it in the kitchen, dorm room or office to make perfectly pressed sandwiches.

Original price: $44.99

A food chopper makes prep work easy. This one-touch chopper is compact enough to fit on your countertop.

Original price: $44.99

Keep your beautiful mixer dust-free with this KitchenAid mixer cover. This cover is made of heavy-duty, 100% cotton, quilted and designed to protect your KitchenAid mixer from scratches, damage and dust when it's not in use.

Original price: $163.49

Free up storage space in your kitchen fridge with this small mini-deep freezer. This 1.8 cu. Ft. freezer has seven levels of temperature adjustment on the front of the freezer.

Original price: $34.99

This rice cooker will perfect your rice cooking. Cook restaurant-style rice or use it to create delicious one-pot meals.

Original price: $46.99

Unless you are regularly descaling, it's probably time to replace your old coffee maker. This Krups coffee maker features a pause-and-serve system that allows you to pour a hot cup of coffee while brewing without making a mess.

Original price: $21.19

Create coffee house drinks in your kitchen with ease using this electric whisk frother. It is a battery-operated frother and comes with a stand for easy storage, and can be kept on the countertop.

Original price: $31.99

Grab this milkshake maker from Nostalgia to whip up some fun concoctions in your kitchen. This appliance features a versatile two-speed mixer and a 100-watt motor for customizable milkshake thickness.

Original price: $18.99

Grab a new set of silicone spatulas on sale. The set includes five spatulas for baking, flipping, sautéing and cooking.

Original price: $65

This set of three cutting boards comes complete with a storage stand that holds the boards apart for fast drying. The boards are color-coded and have non-slip feet.

Original price: $100

Chop vegetables like your favorite celebrity chef with a Henckels chef knife. The hollow-edge Santoku knife boasts a precision, fine-edge blade that is long-lastingly sharp.

Original price: $40.49

Try milling your salt and pepper with an electric grinder. You can fine tune the texture of your salt and pepper with the help of these grinders that can be operated with one hand.