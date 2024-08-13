Macy's 10 Days of Glam: Get 50% off your favorite beauty brands

Macy's 10 Days of Glam is live now with deals offering 50% off your favorite beauty brands, rotating daily until Sunday, Aug. 19. This event features 50% off offers on makeup, skincare, hair care and more. You can save 50% off beauty products daily such as Clinique's famous Dramatically Different beauty line, Drybar and more. Get free shipping on your 10 Days of Glam purchases using Macy's GLAM 10 promo code.

Here's what is lined up for the rest of this week:

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Original price: $53

Bobby Brown's translucent pressed powder provides 12 hours of oil control and brings skin a soft-focus, subtly matte finish that feels as good as it looks all day.

Original price: $89

The Wrinklit LED Therapy mask lets you choose between red, blue and orange light to help you clear up acne, prevent aging and give you glowing skin.

Original price: $85

Fré Vitamin C brightening serum is a concentrated waterless formula that contains VC-IP, an advanced formulation of Vitamin C, to dramatically brighten the appearance of skin and reduce dark spots, pigmentation and smooth lines. Macy's will also have other products from this line on sale for 50% off Wednesday.

Original price: $47

This waterproof foundation provides medium to full coverage to blur imperfections with a natural matte finish that looks like skin.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Original price: $38

Try this trending skin tint liquid foundation with buildable coverage to get an even skin tone and flawless natural makeup finish.

Original price: $18

Mario Badescu drying lotion is a legendary on-the-spot solution that helps dry surface blemishes overnight.

Original price: $60

First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration in grapefruit scent is a moisturizer for the face and body that relieves dry skin. It's suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and baby skin, and contains ingredients like shea butter and colloidal oatmeal.

Original price: $23

Try this lipstick for a creamy, comfortable formula that delivers a color-rich, satin sheen finish that effortlessly glides on without feathering or settling into lip lines. This formula hydrates and moisturizes for eight hours, leaving lips instantly soft.

Friday, Aug. 16

Original price: $54

This eye shadow palette of 16 modern nude shades is inspired by the beautiful nuances of natural skin tones. It is infused with coconut water, alpine rose and hyaluronic acid.

Original price: $78

This SPF moisturizer protects skin from the sun to help prevent future signs of aging while delivering anti-aging hydration and reducing the appearance of lines.

Original price: $135

This pro-collagen rose micro serum is an advanced lightweight plumping hydration serum, clinically proven to deliver 72 hours of hydration while delivering proven results to soften and hydrate.

Original price: $198

The Perricone MD Cold Plasma, Plus+ Sub-D/Neck cream helps improve the appearance and feel of skin by sculpting, firming and tightening while contouring the look of the jawline and neck areas.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Original price: $29

Macy's offers 50% off on all BADgal BANG! They're Real! and Roller Lash full-sized mascaras. Try this 36-hour volumizing mascara for an intense pitch-black mascara that layers easily for a bigger impact.

Original price: $225

You'll find select serums and eye creams from the Shiseido brand on sale today. Try this Vital Perfection LiftDefine radiance serum for a quick lift. This lightweight, non-greasy serum visibly improves dullness and loss of firmness in four weeks. It is suitable for all skin types and contains vitamin C and a rose scent.

Original price: $155

Macy's is also offering 50% off select Drybar tools, like this double dryer brush. This brush combines the hot air of a blow dryer with the structure of a round brush to create a smooth, shiny blowout with tons of volume in one quick, simple step.

Original price: $28

Grab Philosophy's Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser for an award-winning cleanser designed to hydrate, cleanse and respect the skin's barrier.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Original price: $26

This best-selling dual-ended eyeliner has waterproof liquid and gel formulas that will help you get the perfect wing every time.

Original price: $35

bareMinerals Mineral Veil setting powder minimizes lines, absorbs oils and softens your complexion to deliver a flawless finish that's too good to miss.

Original price: $47

Fans of the Clinique Dramatically Different face line can grab select products on sale today, like this jumbo-sized moisturizing face lotion. This silky, fast-absorbing moisturizing lotion with pure urea and glycerin rapidly strengthens the skin barrier.

Original price: $135

Kiehl's beloved moisturizing face oil, formulated with lavender and evening primrose essential oils, helps restore skin overnight for radiant skin.