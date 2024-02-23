Band or DJ? The pros and cons to weigh for each when deciding on wedding entertainment for your reception

The entertainment often sets the tone of a wedding reception.

Making the decision between a band or a DJ is a substantial choice for couples, since each choice brings its own unique offerings.

Then, once you decide what you want, you'll move into who you want. For both of these options, you'll want to vet your choices thoroughly to make sure you book entertainers that can help bring your vision to life.

Everyone has their own preferences, so there isn't a one-size-fits-all answer.

What you choose is going to come down to the atmosphere you want for your wedding and what kind of music you enjoy — as well as your budget.

There are many considerations to discuss with your partner when deciding on your wedding entertainment.

Below are the pros and cons of each option to help guide the conversation with your significant other.

The pros of a DJ

A DJ's repertoire is pretty much endless. With a DJ, you can include songs on your playlist from across genres and artists.

If you and your future spouse like a variety of music, a DJ may be more favorable to you, to ensure that all the songs you wish are played throughout the night.

A good DJ keeps the music going without any awkward pauses.

Of course, there will be times when music is not playing — for example, when announcements are made, such as the entrance of the bride and groom.

DJs do a great job of mixing tracks and keeping the music going throughout the reception, so you don't have to worry about it getting strangely quiet, or experiencing a long pause in between songs.

Even when DJs need to step away to take a break, they are able to line up tracks during this time — so music will continue, even when they step away from the booth.

Budget is a serious consideration that many couples need to look into when deciding between a live band and a DJ.

From a financial perspective, a DJ is traditionally going to be the more affordable option.

If you're trying to keep your entertainment costs low, and don't have a strong opinion one way or the other, a DJ is a safe pick.

Another financial aspect to keep in mind is that you won't have as many mouths to feed if you hire a DJ.

If you hire a DJ to play at your wedding, there's typically only one or two people you need to feed. If you hire a band, you could have four, 10, or even more people part of the group that will need to be fed on the day.

Certain venues may not be able to accommodate a large live band.

A DJ doesn't need too much space to set up his or her equipment, making this the ideal entertainment option for smaller spaces.

This will depend on the DJ and the package you purchase, but many DJs offer special effects, such as lights or even smoke machines to accompany the music.

These special effects can add to the atmosphere of your reception, and really make it feel like a party.

For DJs, the sound quality isn't typically as much of a concern as it is with a live band.

As long as the person you hire has a good sound system, the music should play well in whatever venue you choose.

For bands, it's trickier to nail down that sound quality, and the sound could be off in certain venues — needing more tweaking.

The cons of a DJ

Bands offer the full package in terms of visual appeal.

Usually, the actual DJ booth itself isn't overly appealing.

On the other hand, a band gives more of that concert vibe to a wedding, and has a bit more aesthetic appeal.

If you have a lot of guests who aren't into dancing, a DJ might have a harder barrier to overcome in order to get them on the dance floor.

Even guests who don't love to break it down on the dance floor may be more inclined to leave their seats with live music and crowd interaction from the musicians.

With so much equipment at play, a DJ could experience technical difficulties.

That said, seasoned DJs likely have dealt with technical difficulties before and have a backup plan, or can problem-solve their way through the issue.

Although this point may seem like an obvious one, it's important to think about the fact that even the best DJ simply cannot give you live music as a band can.

If having live music is really important to you, then hiring a band is the best option.

This comes down to preference, and what you would rather hear on your wedding day.

Some people love the sound of a DJ, and the diversity of the music being played — while others prefer the instruments and live singing.

The pros of a band

By nature, a band can provide a unique and personal experience.

A band that plays at a couple's wedding may have been one the pair heard for the first time together.

Also, bands are less common than DJs at weddings, so that alone can make for a more exciting and intriguing experience for guests as well as the bride and groom.

If you have a specific music genre you want played at your wedding, bands are a great fit.

That's not to say that bands can't play across genres — but they are going to specialize in a specific type of music.

When you pick the right band, they can seamlessly fit into your wedding theme.

For example, if you're having a rustic-themed event, a country band can really help bring that theme together.

If you are having a 1920s-themed event, you can hire a vintage wedding band that puts a roaring '20s touch on tunes.

Bands have the advantage over DJs when it comes to crowd work.

DJs are pretty limited in the sense that they spend most of their time behind the booth.

Members of a band can mix in with the crowd, getting everyone on their feet.

If you hire a great DJ or a great band, they will be able to keep your guests entertained. Bands, however, put on more of a show than DJs do.

With bands, guests can not only listen to live music, but also watch their performance.

The cons of a band

Bands can greatly add to your wedding bill. The price of a band depends on a lot of different factors, like how popular they are, the distance they are traveling and how many people are in the band.

On average, you can expect to spend $3,000-$10,000 for a live band, according to Zola.

If you know you want to hire a band for your wedding, but don't have a specific group in mind, it may be a bit of a challenge to find one.

There are plenty of bands out there, but you'll have to go through a lot of research to find the one that is the best fit for you.

When trying to find a band to play at your wedding, develop a list of options based on research and maybe even suggestions from friends and family. Look them up on social media, find videos of them playing live and look at their reviews from past clients.

Then, find any live performances the bands on your list are doing, so you can hear them live before you hire them for your big day.

Musicians put a lot of energy into each of their sets, and the band is going to need breaks throughout the night.

How many songs the band plays at a time is going to depend on the band, but it's important to make sure there is a plan in place during these breaks.

Some bands will have a playlist lined up to play while they are on their breaks. Make sure this is something you discuss with the band ahead of time.

Band's specialties can be a blessing and a curse. If you want to have a mix of genres at your wedding, that may be harder to do with a band.

When choosing a band, make sure to look into the specific songs they play to make sure they match what you are looking for. If you want a very specific playlist with songs from across genres, a band may not be the best entertainment to execute that vision.

The size and layout of your venue is going to greatly play into the decision between a band and DJ.

A DJ doesn't need a lot of space to set up, and can work in most spaces.

Even smaller bands are going to need a lot of room for their instruments and for them to perform. Not only that, but a venue without some sort of stage-like area may make the band look a little awkward among the crowd.

Bands are going to need a fairly large designated area to set up, and if your venue is lacking that, you may want to think about alternative options, either in terms of your venue, or entertainment.