‘Baby Yoda’ figurines find new life as Christmas tree toppers, viral Twitter trend shows

"Baby Yoda" is reaching new heights this holiday season.

The tiny "Star Wars" icon has moved from everyone’s favorite Disney infant (who is actually 50) to everyone’s favorite tree topper, according to Twitter, where users have been uploading their photos of the Christmas decoration.

The character, whose name is actually Grogu, as revealed in the latest season of "The Mandalorian," the "Star Wars" television series where the creature is featured, is seen in his iconic brown robe balanced precariously on the top of Christmas trees all across Twitter.

The holiday trend started earlier this month with Twitter users boasting their own original takes on the Baby Yoda tree topper, with some decorating the toy in antlers, Santa shirts or just having him angelically holding a Christmas ornament.

This is not the only holiday Baby Yoda has stolen. During Halloween, Ohio artist Jeanette Paras decorated a 451-pound pumpkin to look like "The Mandalorian" character.