Baby names at risk of going extinct, plus school board reclaims Indigenous mascot

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
BABY NAME GAME – These are the surprising baby names that may be going extinct in 2024. Continue reading...
CANCEL CULTURE REJECTED – A school board in Pennsylvania has reclaimed its Indigenous mascot. Continue reading...
BE KIND, REWIND – A California woman is reminding her neighbors of fond memories associated with Blockbuster Video through a "Free Blockbuster" movie exhange. Continue reading...
BE MINE – Say "I love you" this Valentine's Day with these 10 luxury picks from Amazon. Continue reading...
'LOUD BUDGETING' – Members of Gen Z are shocked by the high cost of everything. Here's what to know about the viral money trend known as "loud budgeting." Continue reading...
LOVIN' IT – A mom has given birth in a McDonald's parking lot amid a Wisconsin snowstorm. See what she has nicknamed her bundle of joy. Continue reading...
Q-U-I-Z - Take this fun spelling test to see how well you know some of the most commonly misspelled words. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion