Baby names at risk of going extinct, plus school board reclaims Indigenous mascot

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
baby names facing extinction

Names such as Mckenzie and Reid are among the once-popular baby names that are showing a steep decline in popularity, according to baby name trend experts and data collected by BabyCenter, which is part of Everyday Health Group – Pregnancy & Parenting. (iStock)

BABY NAME GAME – These are the surprising baby names that may be going extinct in 2024. Continue reading...

CANCEL CULTURE REJECTED – A school board in Pennsylvania has reclaimed its Indigenous mascot. Continue reading...

BE KIND, REWIND – A California woman is reminding her neighbors of fond memories associated with Blockbuster Video through a "Free Blockbuster" movie exhange. Continue reading...

free blockbuster AK split

A video game developer in Los Angeles, California, is sharing her love for movies with neighbors through a "Free Blockbuster" exchange that offers DVD and VHS rentals. (Alyssa Kollgaard)

BE MINE – Say "I love you" this Valentine's Day with these 10 luxury picks from Amazon. Continue reading...

'LOUD BUDGETING' – Members of Gen Z are shocked by the high cost of everything. Here's what to know about the viral money trend known as "loud budgeting."  Continue reading...

LOVIN' IT – A mom has given birth in a McDonald's parking lot amid a Wisconsin snowstorm. See what she has nicknamed her bundle of joy. Continue reading...

McFlurry baby split

A Wisconsin mom recently welcomed a new baby in a McDonald's parking lot when she and her husband couldn't make it to the hospital in time for the delivery they had planned for. (Analysia Beck)

Q-U-I-Z - Take this fun spelling test to see how well you know some of the most commonly misspelled words. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.