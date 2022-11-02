In Arkansas, wife honors late husband as she seeks her 'American Dream Home'

Last week, "American Dream Home" traveled to Heber Springs, Arkansas. If you’ve never heard of this area, you are missing a great spot called Eden Isle.

Fresh air, green trees, lakes, hiking trails, and a family friendly paradise are what I took away from this episode. It’s just north of Little Rock in the Ozarks.

I guess Arkansas is the natural state!

During our latest episode for "American Dream Home: Gone Country," we met homebuyer Macklin, who is searching for a home that will truly honor and remember her late husband, known as "Coach."

It was as if his spirit was with viewers and the family as they looked for their new home. Macklin was a single mother who met Coach when he was — well, coaching!

What I found so inspiring about Macklin’s story was that she lost him suddenly, but knew she had to soldier on without him.

While still grieving his loss, she committed herself to her family and to the employees of his small business that she would carry on his legacy.

That was in 2010 — and "American Dream Home" caught up with her in October 2022, several months after filming completed.

Macklin and her daughter-in-law Nicole were thrilled with the experience — and life seems to be good in Arkansas.

The other thing I loved about Macklin’s story is how honest she was about the humble beginnings she came from.

As a single mother, she said there were many nights where it was "scrambled eggs for dinner." She talked about how grateful she is, looking around at her life today, and how amazing it is to finally have a $2 million dollar budget to buy her forever home.

Here's a sample of our question-and-answer with her.

Question: You said you didn’t get all the boxes checked. Any regrets? How is the house — and how has it been living near the lake? What is your favorite part of the area? Have you met any new friends?

Answer: The house is absolutely wonderful. True, it is an older home, but there is just something about it that makes me feel so warm and fuzzy and close to Jim (Coach).

"The children and grands have been the main visitors so far."

I truly feel his spirit here. The lake is absolutely beautiful — the view from the outside deck is perfect and has the most beautiful sunsets. It is a little cool now for boating, but the views are perfect.

I've met several neighbors — we get together [with them] quite often to share meals and good times on the lake.

The children and grands have been the main visitors so far. However, many of my friends in Tampa are planning on visiting in the coming spring. Absolutely, no regrets.

The grandchildren have already planned a "second viewing party" [of the segment on "American Dream Home"] when we are all together for Thanksgiving.

Nicole [Macklin's daughter-in-law] was such a trooper to help me. She really had a lot of good input in making the final decision.

And of course, my realtor, Mark, was awesome. He knew exactly what I was looking for — and when it came on the market, he was absolutely the best.

"We have already made many memories with our family and friends in our home."

Question for Nicole: It was so sweet of you to help Macklin find her perfect home. How was the experience of filming a TV episode for you? And what do you think of the area where Macklin bought the home?

Answer from Nicole: I absolutely love the area where our house is located, especially the gorgeous view we have.

We love being on Eden Isle and have really enjoyed the house.

Filming the TV episode was very interesting. I learned a lot because I had no idea what all was involved to film an episode. I was very nervous about filming, but the crew was really good about trying to make it more comfortable. It ended up being a fun experience.

We have already made many memories with our family and friends in our home.